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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Hardik Pandya Loses Cool, Blasts Tilak Varma - See What Happened Next

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Loses Cool, Blasts Tilak Varma - See What Happened Next

Hardik Pandya was seen in a heated, no-nonsense conversation with Tilak Varma during the strategic timeout.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

The cricketing world is buzzing over Tilak Varma’s record-breaking performance in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) dominant 99-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 20. Varma’s innings was a tale of two halves, sparked by a critical intervention from captain Hardik Pandya.

Varma initially appeared completely out of touch, laboring to 19 runs off 22 balls (a strike rate of just 86.36). The pressure was mounting as MI struggled to find momentum in the middle overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Turning Point

During the strategic timeout, Hardik Pandya was seen having a "hard talk" and an intense exchange with Varma. Pandya later noted in the post-match presentation that it was simply "time for Tilak to deliver."

Whatever was said worked instantly. Varma flipped a switch, clobbering 82 runs off his next 23 deliveries.

WATCH VIDEO

The Milestone

Tilak Varma finished on an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls*, reaching his maiden IPL century and equaling the franchise record for the fastest ton (45 balls).

MI’s Dominant All-Round Show

Powered by Varma’s late-innings explosion, Mumbai posted a formidable 199/5. The bowling unit then completed the rout, bundling out Gujarat for just 100 runs.

Ashwani Kumar led the attack with a career-best 4/24, while Mitchell Santner (2/16) and Allah Ghazanfar (2/17) dismantled the GT middle order.

Bumrah’s Return: Jasprit Bumrah silenced critics by taking a wicket on the very first ball of the innings, ending his wicketless streak in style.

Standings Boost

With this victory, Mumbai Indians have snapped their four-match losing streak and climbed to 7th place on the points table. Meanwhile, the heavy defeat has caused Gujarat Titans to slip to 6th place due to a significantly dented Net Run Rate.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tilak Varma IPL Hardik Pandya GT Vs MI Highlights IPL 2026
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