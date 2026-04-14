Arshdeep Singh Spotted At Gurudwara With Rumoured Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral

Relationships between cricketers and actresses are not uncommon, with several male players eventually marrying Bollywood personalities. The latest name to enter such speculation is Arshdeep Singh, who is rumoured to be dating Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

The buzz around their relationship began after certain social media photos started circulating, and it has now intensified following reports of the duo visiting a Gurudwara together, with a video also surfacing online.

Arshdeep Singh, currently representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is part of a side that remains unbeaten so far in the tournament.

PBKS have won three of their four matches, while one was washed out. However, Arshdeep’s individual form has been modest, with just two wickets in four games, both coming in a single match.

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Did Arshdeep Singh visit a Gurudwara with Samreen Kaur?

Arshdeep recently visited the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara and shared a photo from the visit on Instagram. Around the same time, Samreen Kaur also posted a picture from the same location, using the identical backdrop, which sparked further speculation among fans that the two were together. Earlier, the pair had also been spotted at an airport, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours.

Their matching posts have led fans to believe that the duo may no longer be hiding their relationship from the public. Interestingly, early rumours about their link-up also originated from Arshdeep’s own social media activity.

On the cricketing front, the 27-year-old pacer has featured in 15 ODIs and 84 T20Is, picking up 25 and 127 wickets respectively. Since making his IPL debut in 2019, he has remained a key part of Punjab Kings, taking 99 wickets in 86 matches - just one short of the 100-wicket milestone in the tournament.