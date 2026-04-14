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HomeSportsCricketArshdeep Singh Spotted At Gurudwara With Rumoured Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral

Arshdeep Singh Spotted At Gurudwara With Rumoured Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral

Arshdeep Singh, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is part of a team that remains unbeaten in the tournament so far.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

Relationships between cricketers and actresses are not uncommon, with several male players eventually marrying Bollywood personalities. The latest name to enter such speculation is Arshdeep Singh, who is rumoured to be dating Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

The buzz around their relationship began after certain social media photos started circulating, and it has now intensified following reports of the duo visiting a Gurudwara together, with a video also surfacing online.

Arshdeep Singh, currently representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is part of a side that remains unbeaten so far in the tournament.

PBKS have won three of their four matches, while one was washed out. However, Arshdeep’s individual form has been modest, with just two wickets in four games, both coming in a single match.

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Did Arshdeep Singh visit a Gurudwara with Samreen Kaur?

Arshdeep recently visited the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara and shared a photo from the visit on Instagram. Around the same time, Samreen Kaur also posted a picture from the same location, using the identical backdrop, which sparked further speculation among fans that the two were together. Earlier, the pair had also been spotted at an airport, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours.

Their matching posts have led fans to believe that the duo may no longer be hiding their relationship from the public. Interestingly, early rumours about their link-up also originated from Arshdeep’s own social media activity.

On the cricketing front, the 27-year-old pacer has featured in 15 ODIs and 84 T20Is, picking up 25 and 127 wickets respectively. Since making his IPL debut in 2019, he has remained a key part of Punjab Kings, taking 99 wickets in 86 matches - just one short of the 100-wicket milestone in the tournament.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Arshdeep Singh rumoured to be dating?

Arshdeep Singh is rumoured to be dating Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur. Buzz around their relationship began after social media photos circulated.

What has intensified the rumours about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur?

Reports of them visiting a Gurudwara together, with a video surfacing online, have intensified the rumours. They also posted pictures from the same location.

How is Arshdeep Singh performing in IPL 2026?

Arshdeep Singh is currently representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. His individual form has been modest, with two wickets in four games.

What is Arshdeep Singh's career wicket tally?

Arshdeep Singh has taken 25 wickets in 15 ODIs and 127 wickets in 84 T20Is. He has also taken 99 wickets in 86 IPL matches for Punjab Kings.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend
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