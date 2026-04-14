Arshdeep Singh is rumoured to be dating Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur. Buzz around their relationship began after social media photos circulated.
Arshdeep Singh Spotted At Gurudwara With Rumoured Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral
Arshdeep Singh, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is part of a team that remains unbeaten in the tournament so far.
Relationships between cricketers and actresses are not uncommon, with several male players eventually marrying Bollywood personalities. The latest name to enter such speculation is Arshdeep Singh, who is rumoured to be dating Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.
The buzz around their relationship began after certain social media photos started circulating, and it has now intensified following reports of the duo visiting a Gurudwara together, with a video also surfacing online.
Arshdeep Singh, currently representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is part of a side that remains unbeaten so far in the tournament.
PBKS have won three of their four matches, while one was washed out. However, Arshdeep’s individual form has been modest, with just two wickets in four games, both coming in a single match.
Watch Video
View this post on Instagram
Did Arshdeep Singh visit a Gurudwara with Samreen Kaur?
Arshdeep recently visited the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara and shared a photo from the visit on Instagram. Around the same time, Samreen Kaur also posted a picture from the same location, using the identical backdrop, which sparked further speculation among fans that the two were together. Earlier, the pair had also been spotted at an airport, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours.
Their matching posts have led fans to believe that the duo may no longer be hiding their relationship from the public. Interestingly, early rumours about their link-up also originated from Arshdeep’s own social media activity.
On the cricketing front, the 27-year-old pacer has featured in 15 ODIs and 84 T20Is, picking up 25 and 127 wickets respectively. Since making his IPL debut in 2019, he has remained a key part of Punjab Kings, taking 99 wickets in 86 matches - just one short of the 100-wicket milestone in the tournament.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Arshdeep Singh rumoured to be dating?
What has intensified the rumours about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur?
Reports of them visiting a Gurudwara together, with a video surfacing online, have intensified the rumours. They also posted pictures from the same location.
How is Arshdeep Singh performing in IPL 2026?
Arshdeep Singh is currently representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. His individual form has been modest, with two wickets in four games.
What is Arshdeep Singh's career wicket tally?
Arshdeep Singh has taken 25 wickets in 15 ODIs and 127 wickets in 84 T20Is. He has also taken 99 wickets in 86 IPL matches for Punjab Kings.