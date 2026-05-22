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HomeSportsCricketA First-Ever Moment In MS Dhoni's Iconic IPL Journey

A First-Ever Moment In MS Dhoni's Iconic IPL Journey

MS Dhoni’s completely blank 2026 campaign was the result of consecutive physical setbacks that prevented him from ever achieving match fitness.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

For the first time in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni has completed an entire campaign without playing a single match.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s unprecedented season-long absence on the sidelines concluded on Thursday night, May 21, 2026, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were officially knocked out of the tournament following a crushing 89-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Two-Pronged Injury Nightmare

MS Dhoni’s completely blank 2026 campaign was the result of consecutive physical setbacks that prevented him from ever achieving match fitness:

Initial Calf Strain: Dhoni originally missed the first half of the season due to a severe pre-season calf strain. While he underwent extensive rehabilitation in Chennai and was making progress in the nets, he was forced to remain a spectator.

Final Thumb Injury: Ahead of the do-or-die clash against Gujarat, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey revealed that Dhoni’s return was further derailed by a sore thumb. While Hussey kept a tiny sliver of hope alive by stating, "If we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he'll be alright," Chennai’s subsequent elimination permanently closed that window.

Historic Streak Comes to an End

Before the 2026 season, MS Dhoni's durability was arguably his greatest superpower. Over nearly two decades in the tournament, his consistency was unmatched:

Across 18 prior editions of the tournament, Dhoni had featured in 278 matches (representing both CSK and the Rising Pune Supergiant), amassing 5,439 runs. Before 2026, Dhoni had missed only five individual matches in his entire career—three in 2010 due to an injury and two in 2019 due to illness.

"My Body is a Little Weak"

Because Dhoni did not feature on the pitch, he never received an official on-field farewell match. However, his private comments to longtime teammate Suresh Raina during CSK’s final home game at Chepauk have heavily hinted that the end has arrived.

According to Raina, when he jokingly told Dhoni that missing the 2026 season meant he had to return in 2027, Dhoni quietly responded:

"Nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (No friend, my body is a little weak)."

While head coach Stephen Fleming and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have maintained that any official retirement announcement remains a call for the team management and Dhoni himself, the general consensus across the cricketing community is that Dhoni’s days in a playing jersey are over.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MS Dhoni not play any matches in the 2026 IPL season?

MS Dhoni missed the entire 2026 IPL season due to a combination of a pre-season calf strain and a subsequent thumb injury.

Has MS Dhoni ever missed an entire IPL season before?

No, this is the first time in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League that MS Dhoni has completed an entire campaign without playing a single match.

Did MS Dhoni have a farewell match?

MS Dhoni did not receive an official on-field farewell match as he did not play in the 2026 season.

What did MS Dhoni hint about his future?

MS Dhoni privately indicated his playing days might be over, stating, 'No friend, my body is a little weak,' to Suresh Raina.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 May 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026
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