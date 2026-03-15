Indian Cricketers Married In 2026: From Kuldeep’s Dream To A 40-Year Old Veteran’s Fresh Start

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Indian Cricketers Married In 2026: The year 2026 has already become a landmark period for the personal lives of Indian cricket stars. Following India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, the celebrations have moved from the pitch to the wedding altar. While younger stars are beginning new chapters, a 40-year-old veteran has also made headlines by finding love for the second time.

Kuldeep Yadav Married Vanshika Chadha In Mussoorie

Indian spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav officially tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Vanshika Chadha, on March 14, 2026. The private ceremony took place at the historic Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie, surrounded by the misty peaks of Uttarakhand.

Kuldeep, fresh off a historic T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand, swapped his India jersey for a royal sherwani. Vanshika, a professional at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), chose a traditional lehenga for the occasion. The wedding was a reunion for the "Kul-Cha" duo, as Yuzvendra Chahal was seen leading the festivities, alongside teammates Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and veterans like Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif. The couple is set to host a grand reception in Lucknow on March 17, expected to draw a massive crowd of political and sporting elite.

Shikhar Dhawan Married Sophie Shine: A Veteran’s New Beginning

Earlier this year, the "Gabbar" of Indian cricket, Shikhar Dhawan, celebrated a significant personal milestone. On February 21, 2026, the 40-year-old former opener married his longtime partner, Sophie Shine, in a private ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region.

Sophie, an Irish corporate professional and Product Consultant, has been a steady presence in Dhawan's life during his transition away from international cricket. The couple first sparked rumors during the Champions Trophy 2025 and made their relationship public in May of that year. This marks a fresh start for Dhawan following his 2023 divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee. Beyond their marriage, Sophie has taken an active role in Dhawan’s professional world, serving as the COO of Da One Sports and heading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

A Season of Celebration for Team India

The wedding bells in 2026 reflect a period of immense stability and happiness for the Indian squad. With Kuldeep marrying his neighbor from Kanpur and Dhawan building a new life with Sophie, the year is proving that the stars are winning both on and off the field. Other players, including Rinku Singh, were also spotted at these ceremonies with their partners, hinting that more celebrations might be on the horizon as the IPL 2026 season approaches.