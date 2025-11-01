Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Women's World Cup Final Record: A Look At Their Past Heartbreaks

India Women's World Cup Final Record: A Look At Their Past Heartbreaks

India Women's cricket team will face South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2, with a new world champion set to be crowned.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's record in Women's World Cup finals: Indian women’s cricket team has once again created history by reaching the final of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. In a stunning performance, India defeated the seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal to book their place in the title clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will now face South Africa in the final on Sunday, November 2, with a new world champion set to be crowned.

But how many times has India made it this far before? Let’s revisit their past World Cup final appearances.

India’s Journey in Women’s World Cup Finals

So far, 12 editions of the Women’s ODI World Cup have been held, and while India has never lifted the trophy, they have reached the final twice before 2025.

2005 Final: India reached their first-ever World Cup final but lost to Australia by 98 runs, falling short of their maiden title.

2017 Final: In one of the most thrilling finals in women’s cricket history, India came agonizingly close but lost to England by just 9 runs.

The 2025 final marks India’s third appearance at this stage - another golden opportunity to end their long wait for a World Cup triumph.

South Africa’s Maiden Final and Head-to-Head Record

For South Africa, this will be their first-ever appearance in a Women’s World Cup final, after defeating England in the semifinals.

Overall, India and South Africa women’s teams have faced each other 34 times in ODIs. India holds the edge with 20 wins, while South Africa has won 13 matches, and one ended in a tie.

Despite India’s superior record, the Proteas have been in red-hot form this tournament, setting up what promises to be a thrilling title clash.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA Vs IND Womens World Cup Final
