‘No Transit Visa For Indians Anymore’: Germany Eases Travel Rules For Indian Passengers

Germany on Monday announced that Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa while passing through its international transit areas, a move expected to ease travel for Indian passengers with layovers in German airports. The announcement was made during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to India. Previously, Indian travellers needed a Schengen transit visa even for secure international connections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision at a joint press conference with Chancellor Merz, describing it as a step that would further strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Germany.

Education, Security And Global Issues

“The comprehensive roadmap on higher education developed today will give new direction to our partnership. I thank Chancellor Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens,” PM Modi said, while also inviting German universities to establish campuses in India. During their discussions, the two leaders addressed key global and regional issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Both sides reiterated their shared view that terrorism poses a grave threat to humanity and reaffirmed their commitment to combating it jointly.

Global Reforms, Energy And Economy

PM Modi also underscored the need for reforms in global institutions to effectively address emerging challenges, highlighting India and Germany’s cooperation through the G4 grouping to push for United Nations Security Council reform. On economic and strategic cooperation, the Prime Minister said memorandums of understanding signed during the visit would add momentum to collaboration across sectors such as climate action, energy, urban development and mobility. He noted that upcoming green hydrogen mega projects involving companies from both countries could prove transformative for the future of energy.

Defence Ties And Shared Heritage In defence and technology, PM Modi said cooperation between India and Germany has strengthened steadily, thanking Chancellor Merz for simplifying defence trade procedures. Both sides agreed to work on a roadmap to deepen defence industrial cooperation, including co-development and co-production. Highlighting cultural ties, PM Modi recalled historic connections symbolised by figures such as Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Madam Bhikaji Cama, noting that these links are now evolving into a modern strategic partnership. Chancellor Merz’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Germany diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. The German leader is on a two-day visit from January 12 to January 13, during which he is also scheduled to visit Bosch.