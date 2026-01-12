Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’

F-16 Loss Follows Missile Strike

Ukraine began receiving F-16 jets in August 2024. To date, Kyiv has received 44 of the 87 F-16 aircraft promised by European countries. Russia confirmed that this is the fourth F-16 lost in combat since deliveries began. This incident follows Russia’s recent use of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in retaliation to a Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. The intermediate-range missile, capable of speeds ten times that of sound, can carry nuclear warheads, though no such warheads were reported in this attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the assault targeted critical infrastructure and included long-range drones and land and sea-based weaponry. The incident underscores the growing intensity of the conflict and raises questions about the effectiveness of air defenses and Western military aid in the ongoing war.