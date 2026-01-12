Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin's Commander Calls Fighter Jets 'Exciting Target'

Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’

Russia claims to have shot down a US-supplied Ukrainian F-16 using its S-300 system, marking rising war tensions.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Russia-Ukraine war escalated further as Russian forces claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet, marking a significant blow to Ukraine and its Western allies. The F-16, a multi-role fighter supplied by the United States, was reportedly destroyed by Russia’s S-300 air defense system using just two missiles. In an interview with Rossiya 1 TV, a Russian commander stated that the operation required extensive preparation, with the first missile damaging the aircraft and the second ensuring its complete destruction. “The enemy claimed this fighter jet could not be shot down, but in reality, they fall out of the sky like any other aircraft,” he said.

F-16 Loss Follows Missile Strike

Ukraine began receiving F-16 jets in August 2024. To date, Kyiv has received 44 of the 87 F-16 aircraft promised by European countries. Russia confirmed that this is the fourth F-16 lost in combat since deliveries began. This incident follows Russia’s recent use of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile in retaliation to a Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. The intermediate-range missile, capable of speeds ten times that of sound, can carry nuclear warheads, though no such warheads were reported in this attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the assault targeted critical infrastructure and included long-range drones and land and sea-based weaponry. The incident underscores the growing intensity of the conflict and raises questions about the effectiveness of air defenses and Western military aid in the ongoing war.



Frequently Asked Questions

Which aircraft did Russian forces claim to have shot down?

Russian forces claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet. This multi-role fighter was supplied by the United States.

What Russian air defense system was used to down the F-16?

The F-16 was reportedly destroyed by Russia's S-300 air defense system. The commander stated it took two missiles for complete destruction.

When did Ukraine begin receiving F-16 jets?

Ukraine started receiving F-16 jets in August 2024. They have received 44 out of the 87 promised aircraft so far.

How many F-16s has Ukraine lost in combat?

Russia confirmed that this is the fourth F-16 lost in combat since the deliveries began. This incident highlights the ongoing intensity of the conflict.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Ukraine Kyiv RUSSIA TRUMP PUTIN
