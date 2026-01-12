IMD Warns Of Severe Cold Across North India; Dense Fog Till January 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Large parts of northern India are set to continue experiencing freezing conditions over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing cold wave and severe cold wave warnings for several states, including Delhi and the National Capital Region. According to the IMD’s bulletin issued on Sunday, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Cold wave conditions are also expected at isolated locations in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Uttarakhand.

Plains Colder Than Hill Stations The cold wave spell is likely to persist on Tuesday across Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh. In Jharkhand, cold wave conditions may continue till Thursday, the IMD said. In Delhi, minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to dip to between 3 and 4.2 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may remain in the range of 18–20 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, plains such as Delhi and Chandigarh are likely to record colder minimum temperatures than hill stations like Shimla, where the IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of around 9 degrees Celsius. Dense Fog Warning Till January 15 While no significant rainfall or snowfall is expected over the next six days, the weather department has also issued dense fog warnings for several regions. Dense fog is very likely on Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. These conditions may persist till January 15. The IMD cautioned that prolonged cold wave and severe cold wave conditions could adversely affect health, agriculture, transport and power supply.

Exposure to extreme cold may increase the risk of illnesses such as flu and hypothermia, while frostbite could occur in severe cases. The department advised people to limit exposure to cold and take necessary precautions.