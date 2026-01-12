Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IMD Warns Of Severe Cold Across North India; Dense Fog Till January 15

IMD Warns Of Severe Cold Across North India; Dense Fog Till January 15

MD warns cold wave to persist across north India as Delhi nights may dip to 3°C; dense fog to continue till Jan 15.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Large parts of northern India are set to continue experiencing freezing conditions over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing cold wave and severe cold wave warnings for several states, including Delhi and the National Capital Region. According to the IMD’s bulletin issued on Sunday, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Cold wave conditions are also expected at isolated locations in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Uttarakhand.

Plains Colder Than Hill Stations

The cold wave spell is likely to persist on Tuesday across Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh. In Jharkhand, cold wave conditions may continue till Thursday, the IMD said. In Delhi, minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to dip to between 3 and 4.2 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may remain in the range of 18–20 degrees Celsius. Interestingly, plains such as Delhi and Chandigarh are likely to record colder minimum temperatures than hill stations like Shimla, where the IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of around 9 degrees Celsius.

Dense Fog Warning Till January 15

While no significant rainfall or snowfall is expected over the next six days, the weather department has also issued dense fog warnings for several regions. Dense fog is very likely on Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. These conditions may persist till January 15. The IMD cautioned that prolonged cold wave and severe cold wave conditions could adversely affect health, agriculture, transport and power supply.

Exposure to extreme cold may increase the risk of illnesses such as flu and hypothermia, while frostbite could occur in severe cases. The department advised people to limit exposure to cold and take necessary precautions.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What regions in India are expected to experience freezing conditions?

Large parts of northern India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, are set to experience freezing conditions. This includes states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh.

How long are the cold wave conditions expected to persist?

The cold wave spell is likely to persist on Tuesday across several states. In Jharkhand, cold wave conditions may continue until Thursday.

Will there be any rainfall or snowfall in the next six days?

No significant rainfall or snowfall is expected over the next six days across the affected regions.

What are the potential impacts of prolonged cold wave conditions?

Prolonged cold wave and severe cold wave conditions could adversely affect health, agriculture, transport, and power supply.

What health risks are associated with extreme cold?

Extreme cold may increase the risk of illnesses such as flu and hypothermia. Frostbite could also occur in severe cases.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
North India IMD Warning Cold Wave 2026 Winter 2026
