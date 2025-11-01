Unexpected Bollywood Twist At WWE Raw As Fan Shows Amrish Puri Poster - Watch

Bollywood met WWE in an unexpected yet hilarious crossover moment during an episode of WWE Raw, when a fan was spotted holding up a poster of legendary Indian actor Amrish Puri in the crowd. The clip went viral on social media, delighting Indian fans across the world.

During one of the televised crowd shots, viewers noticed a fan proudly displaying a large poster of Amrish Puri, best known for his iconic villainous roles in films like Mr. India, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Karan Arjun. The actor’s unforgettable dialogue - “Mogambo khush hua!” - instantly came to mind for many fans, sparking a flood of reactions online.

Amrish Puri: The Unforgettable Face of Indian Cinema’s Villainy

Few actors have left an imprint on Indian cinema as deep as Amrish Puri. Known for his commanding screen presence, powerful baritone, and intense expressions, Puri became the definitive face of Bollywood’s villains - and one of its finest performers.

Born on June 22, 1932, in Punjab, Puri began his artistic journey in theatre, performing with Prithvi Theatre before making his film debut in the early 1970s. After standout roles in “Aakrosh” (1980) and “Ardh Satya” (1982), he became a filmmaker’s favourite for complex, authoritative characters.

His career reached legendary status with “Mr. India” (1987), where his portrayal of Mogambo and the iconic dialogue “Mogambo khush hua!” made cinematic history. Beyond his villainous roles, Puri displayed remarkable range in emotional performances in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Ghatak”, and “Pardes”.

Puri’s talent transcended borders. He featured in international productions like Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984), earning global recognition for his role as Mola Ram. Over his career, he acted in more than 400 films across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema.

Amrish Puri passed away on January 12, 2005, leaving behind an unmatched cinematic legacy. His characters continue to live on through generations.

Even today, his voice echoes through Indian pop culture, reminding fans that legends like Amrish Puri never truly fade away.