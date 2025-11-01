Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India has stormed into the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 after a thrilling victory over seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal. The Women in Blue will now take on South Africa, who defeated England in the first semifinal to book their maiden World Cup final appearance.

This year’s final promises to be historic - a new world champion will be crowned, as neither India nor South Africa has ever lifted the World Cup trophy. Fans can expect a fierce contest between two in-form sides eager to etch their names in history.

When and Where Will the Final Be Played?

Women’s World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa will be held on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Match start time: 3:00 PM IST

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Interestingly, India secured their memorable semifinal win over Australia at this very venue - a lucky omen for the hosts. The DY Patil crowd is expected to be packed to capacity for this title clash.

Both Teams Eyeing Their First World Cup Title

India will play their third Women’s World Cup final, having previously finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017. South Africa, on the other hand, have reached the final for the first time ever. With both sides in excellent form, the final is set to deliver a gripping battle for glory.

Where to Watch the India vs South Africa Final

Fans can watch the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 final live on Star Sports Network.

Live streaming: Free on JioHotstar and select digital platforms.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shri Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chhetri, Shefali Verma.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Derksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.