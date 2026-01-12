Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

The decision follows complaints over reports claiming: "Big Makar Sankranti gift for Ladki Bahins! Rs 3,000 for December and January will be credited before January 14."

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
The Election Commission has stopped the Maharashtra government from crediting money into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme a day before voting for municipal corporation elections. With polls due for 29 municipal corporations, the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the state. The State Election Commission has clarified that while regular or pending instalments under the Ladki Bahin scheme may be paid, the January instalment cannot be disbursed in advance. Maharashtra’s municipal corporation elections are scheduled for January 15.

Clarification Sought From Government

The Commission received several complaints after reports claimed that Ladki Bahin beneficiaries would receive a “big Makar Sankranti gift”, with Rs 3,000 (combined instalments for December and January) to be credited before January 14. Following these complaints, the State Election Commission asked the Chief Secretary to clarify the government’s decision on the scheme and the proposed disbursal.

No Advance Payment Allowed: Poll Panel

In his report, the Chief Secretary said the State Election Commission had issued consolidated orders on the Model Code of Conduct for local body elections on November 4, 2025. Under these orders, development projects and welfare schemes launched before the election announcement are allowed to continue during the Code period.

However, the Commission has now made it clear that routine benefits under the scheme can continue, but no advance instalment will be paid. It also stated that no new beneficiaries can be selected during this period.

What Is The Ladki Bahin Scheme?

The Ladki Bahin scheme is one of the Maharashtra government’s flagship welfare programmes, under which eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month as financial assistance. The scheme is widely seen as a major factor behind the Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Last week, BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan had posted on X that the December and January instalments would be combined and Rs 3,000 would be credited to eligible beneficiaries’ bank accounts before Makar Sankranti. He described it as a special gift from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Ladki Bahin BMC Elections Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
