EC Clarifies Notice Send To Ex Navy Chief Arun Prakash Under Voter Roll Revision

EC Clarifies Notice Send To Ex Navy Chief Arun Prakash Under Voter Roll Revision

EC says notice to former Navy chief Arun Prakash was due to missing details in voter revision form, not special targeting.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a clarification after a notice sent to former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls triggered concern on social media. The notice, issued by the Electoral Registration Officer of the Cortalim Assembly constituency in Goa, asked Admiral Prakash and his wife to establish their identity as part of the SIR process. Prakash, a Vir Chakra awardee for his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, has been residing in Goa since his retirement.

Missing Details Triggered Automatic Notice

Clarifying the matter on Monday, Electoral Registration Officer Dr Medora Ermomila D’Costa said the Booth Level Officer (BLO) had submitted an enumeration (calculation) form that lacked mandatory details linked to the previous SIR. These details included the voter’s name, EPIC number, name of relative, assembly constituency, part number and serial number in the electoral roll. Due to the absence of these identifiers, the system was unable to automatically map the submitted form with the existing voter database, resulting in it being classified under the “unmapped” category. As per procedure, a notice for verification was then generated automatically.

System-Driven Process, Compliance Assured

“The BLO application is designed to match forms only when prescribed identification details are filled. If forms do not match, further verification through the hearing mechanism under SIR becomes mandatory,” D’Costa said, adding that the notice was issued through a standard, system-driven process to ensure fairness and accuracy. Responding to the notice, Admiral Prakash said on social media that neither he nor his wife had sought any special treatment. He said both had filled the required SIR forms and were pleased to see their names on the draft Goa electoral roll for 2026, adding that they would comply with the Election Commission’s notice.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Admiral Arun Prakash receive a notice from the Election Commission of India?

A notice was issued because the Booth Level Officer's enumeration form lacked mandatory details, preventing the system from automatically matching it with the existing voter database.

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process?

The SIR is a process for revising electoral rolls, which involves verifying voter details. If submitted forms lack necessary identifiers, further verification is mandatory.

Did Admiral Prakash or his wife request special treatment?

No, Admiral Prakash stated on social media that neither he nor his wife sought any special treatment and confirmed they had filled the required SIR forms.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Goa Election Commission EPIC Special Intensive Revision SIR BLO
