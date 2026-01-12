Two suspected Nipah virus disease cases were identified in West Bengal on January 11, 2026, at the ICMR–AIIMS Kalyani Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory.
Nipah Virus Alert In Bengal: Centre Offers Full Support; Activates Emergency Services
Two suspected Nipah cases in Bengal prompt Centre action as joint outbreak teams deploy and surveillance is stepped up.
Two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease were identified in West Bengal on January 11, 2026, at the ICMR–AIIMS Kalyani Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), prompting an immediate and high-level response from the Centre. Given the high fatality rate and outbreak potential of the zoonotic virus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare moved swiftly to coordinate containment efforts. The Union Health Secretary reviewed the situation with West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) to ensure rapid and coordinated action.
National Team Deployed, Guidelines Issued
A National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been deployed to assist the state government. The team includes experts from the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Kolkata; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Wildlife Department under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Central guidelines under the Communicable Disease Alert for Nipah virus have been shared with the state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
Health Ministry Offers Full Support To Mamata Banerjee
The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has also been activated to coordinate the national response. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring full central support. He also spoke to her directly, reiterating that all required assistance would be extended to manage the situation effectively. The Centre has mobilised laboratory support, enhanced surveillance, patient management systems, infection prevention protocols and expert guidance, while advising strict contact tracing and close coordination with deployed teams. The situation continues to be monitored closely by the Ministry in coordination with the state government.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator
Related Video
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where were suspected Nipah virus cases identified in West Bengal?
What is the central government's response to the suspected Nipah virus cases?
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team and activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate containment efforts.
What kind of expertise is part of the National Joint Outbreak Response Team?
The team includes experts from various institutions like NIV Pune, NIE Chennai, AIIMS Kalyani, and the Wildlife Department, offering diverse public health and environmental knowledge.
How is the central government assuring support to West Bengal?
The Union Health Minister has written and spoken directly with the West Bengal Chief Minister, assuring full central support and all necessary assistance to manage the situation.