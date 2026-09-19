India vs World XI Blockbuster On The Cards? BCCI’s 100th Anniversary Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI considers India vs. World XI for 2028 centenary.

Centenary celebrations are year-long, commencing December 2027.

Proposal is early-stage; India never officially played World XI.

India vs World XI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India is now looking ahead to its 100th anniversary, and an India vs Rest of the World XI clash is reportedly among the ideas being discussed for the landmark celebrations. The proposal emerged during discussions surrounding the board’s centenary plans, according to a report by The New Indian Express. BCCI is expected to form a committee to oversee the celebrations, with the exhibition-style contest featuring an international line-up understood to be one of the suggestions under consideration.

However, the idea remains at a very early stage. There is no confirmed date, venue or player list at this point, and the BCCI is yet to finalise the shape of the centenary programme.

BCCI To Celebrate 100 Years With Year-Long Programme

BCCI's centenary falls in 2028, marking 100 years since the board was established in December 1928.

At its September 18 AGM in Mumbai, the general body formally initiated the process for the celebrations.

According to the BCCI, the programme will begin in December 2027 and continue throughout 2028, turning the milestone into a year-long event rather than a one-day celebration.

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The board is now expected to put together a committee that will work on the planning and execution of the various events.

An India vs Rest of the World XI game could potentially become one of the headline attractions if the proposal progresses beyond the discussion stage.

India Yet To Play ICC World XI

A Rest of the World XI concept would also create a rare fixture involving India.

While World XI teams have appeared in international cricket on several occasions, India have never played an official international match against this opposition.

The World XI has previously featured in contests against Asia XI and Australia, apart from the three-match T20I series against Pakistan in 2017.

In 2018, an ICC World XI also played the West Indies in a T20I at Lord’s, with the match organised as a charity fixture following hurricane damage in the Caribbean.

The possibility of bringing together leading Indian stars and an international selection would therefore add a distinctive element to the BCCI’s milestone celebrations.

For now, though, the India vs Rest of the World XI proposal remains only an idea under consideration.