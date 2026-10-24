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English NewsSportsCricketTilak Varma Creates T20I World Record, Leaves Cricket Greats Behind

Tilak Varma Creates T20I World Record, Leaves Cricket Greats Behind

Most Catches In Men's T20I: Meta Description: Tilak Varma has set a men's T20I record with 26 catches in 2026, surpassing Indonesia's Denilson Haoe, who took 25 catches in 2025.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma set new men's T20I catches record.
  • He recorded 26 catches in 2026, surpassing Denilson Haoe.
  • This achievement highlights Varma's important fielding contribution for India.

Most Catches In Men's T20I:Tilak Varma has added another milestone to his growing international cricket career, setting a new record for the most catches taken by a fielder in men's T20 Internationals in a calendar year. The India batter reached 26 catches in 2026, moving past Indonesia's Denilson Haoe, who held the previous benchmark with 25 catches in 2025.

The achievement highlights Varma's contribution beyond his batting, underlining the value of his work in the field. His tally also puts him ahead of players from several associate and full-member nations who have produced notable catching records in the format.

Tilak Varma Surpasses Denilson Haoe In T20I Catching Record

Varma's 26 catches place him at the top of the calendar-year list. Haoe of Indonesia is second with 25 catches in 2025, while the UAE's Muhammad Waseem follows with 24 catches in 2024.

Malaysia's Sharvin Muniandy occupies the next position after taking 21 catches in 2025. Uganda's Brian Masaba and Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan are also among the leading fielders on the list, with each recording 20 catches in a calendar year.

Most Catches By A Fielder In Men's T20Is In A Calendar Year

  • Tilak Varma (India): 26 catches, 2026
  • Denilson Haoe (Indonesia): 25 catches, 2025
  • Muhammad Waseem (UAE): 24 catches, 2024
  • Sharvin Muniandy (Malaysia): 21 catches, 2025
  • Brian Masaba (Uganda): 20 catches, 2023
  • Tanzid Hasan (Bangladesh)b 20 catches, 2025

Tilak Varma's Fielding Adds To India's T20I Options

In T20 cricket, where matches can turn quickly, fielding often makes a decisive difference. A well-timed catch can break a partnership, halt an opponent's momentum and create an opportunity for the bowling side to take control.

Varma's record tally places his fielding contributions firmly in focus. While batters and bowlers often receive the most attention, his achievement is a reminder that consistency in the field can also produce a place in the record books.

With 26 catches in 2026, Varma has moved ahead of the previous calendar-year mark and established a new benchmark in men's T20I cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the most catches in men's T20 Internationals in a calendar year?

Tilak Varma of India holds this record. He achieved 26 catches in 2026, setting a new benchmark in men's T20I cricket.

How many catches did Tilak Varma take to set the new record?

Tilak Varma took 26 catches in the year 2026. This achievement surpassed the previous record for a fielder in a calendar year.

Who previously held the record for most catches in a T20I calendar year before Tilak Varma?

Denilson Haoe of Indonesia previously held the benchmark. He recorded 25 catches in 2025 before Varma surpassed his tally.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Cricket Team Cricket Records Tilak Varma T20I Cricket Denilson Haoe T20I Fielding Record
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