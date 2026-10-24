PV Sindhu Survives French Open Thriller, Now Faces World No. 1 In Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PV Sindhu reached French Open final, faces An Se Young.

Sindhu won three-game battle against Hina Akechi.

She reached her second Super 750 final this year.

Sindhu credits new team and smarter training for form.

PV Sindhu is one win away from adding another major title to her collection after overcoming Japan's Hina Akechi in a three-game battle to reach the French Open final. The Indian badminton star prevailed 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a contest lasting one hour and 13 minutes, booking her second Super 750 final appearance of the year.

The victory sets up a demanding title clash against South Korea's world No. 1 An Se Young. Sindhu, who won the Japan Open Super 750 in July, will now look to cap another strong tournament with a second title at this level in 2026.

Despite losing the second game after coming close to wrapping up the match in straight games, the former world champion recovered in the decider to deny Akechi a comeback victory.

PV Sindhu Holds Her Nerve In Deciding Game

Sindhu began the opening game in a closely fought contest, with neither player able to establish a clear advantage in the early exchanges. After the score reached 8-8, the Indian moved ahead and took an 11-9 lead into the interval.

She then produced a decisive burst, winning 11 of the next 12 points to take the game 21-10 in just 18 minutes.

Akechi responded in the second game, using her defensive skills and deceptive shot-making to put Sindhu under pressure. The Japanese shuttler built a four-point advantage before the Indian fought back to level the score at 7-7.

The contest remained tight through the middle stages, with Sindhu drawing level at 16-16 through a cross-court smash. She later saved a game point at 20-20, but Akechi created another opportunity and forced the decider when Sindhu sent a shot wide.

The third game brought another momentum shift. Sindhu moved ahead early, only for Akechi to fight back and level the score at 15-15. A crucial 38-shot rally ended with a net error from the Japanese player, allowing Sindhu to move ahead 18-16.

The Indian capitalised on the opening, extending her advantage before sealing the match with a cross-court smash.

An Se Young Stands Between Sindhu And Another Title

Sindhu will face An Se Young in the final, knowing that the South Korean has been in strong form. The Indian acknowledged the challenge but said she would focus on competing for every point rather than being distracted by her opponent's reputation.

"I have to give her a good fight, a tough fight. Every point matters," Sindhu said, adding that their previous meetings would offer useful experience ahead of the final.

She also stressed that reaching the final was only part of the job. Sindhu said she was pleased to have come through the semi-final but needed to refocus for one more match.

Sindhu Credits New Team And Smarter Training

The French Open run adds to a season in which Sindhu has returned to winning form after a difficult spell affected by injuries and inconsistent results. Alongside her Japan Open triumph, she has also competed at the World Championships in New Delhi and the Asian Games.

Sindhu attributed her progress to reassessing her physical condition, mental preparation and training methods. She said the process involved building a support structure that could help her work more efficiently rather than simply increasing the workload.

Her team includes coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, sports science specialist Wayne Lombard, physiotherapist Hira and Shreyasi. Sindhu said their combined work had helped them better understand her body's needs and tailor her preparation accordingly.

Describing the previous year and a half as a difficult period, Sindhu said the reset had been important to her progress. She explained that a more considered approach to training and recovery had made a difference.

Now, with another Super 750 title within reach, Sindhu has one final challenge to overcome. Her showdown with An Se Young will determine whether she can turn her impressive French Open campaign into another tournament victory.