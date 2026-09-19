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English NewsSportsCricketEx-Pakistan Selector Targets Saqlain Mushtaq With Shadab Khan Favouritism Claims

Ex-Pakistan Selector Targets Saqlain Mushtaq With Shadab Khan Favouritism Claims

Tauseef Ahmed has accused Saqlain Mushtaq of favouritism over Shadab Khan and claimed to possess a voice recording linked to the allegation.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ex-Pakistan selector Tauseef Ahmed alleged Saqlain Mushtaq showed favouritism.
  • Saqlain reportedly tried influencing Shadab Khan's selection for squad.
  • Tauseef claimed he possesses a voice recording as evidence.

Pakistan Cricket Controversy: A fresh selection controversy has erupted in Pakistan cricket after former selector Tauseef Ahmed made allegations of favouritism against former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, specifically concerning the repeated backing of all-rounder Shadab Khan. Speaking on the Fawad Alam Show, Tauseef claimed that Saqlain had attempted to influence him during his time as a selector to keep Shadab, his son-in-law, in Pakistan’s squad. He also said he possessed a voice recording that he believed supported his allegation.

Tauseef Questions Continued Backing For Shadab

Tauseef Ahmed argued that there should be a limit to how many opportunities a struggling player receives.

"He doesn't look at anyone other than Shadab, and such things they talk about, man, there is a limit. There is a limit to favouritism, who is holding their hand over you from above?"

Read More: Police Drop Alleged Assault Case Against England Star, But Fresh Investigation Continues

Former Selector Claims He Has Recording

The most striking part of Tauseef’s remarks was his claim that he had retained a recording connected to the alleged attempt to influence Shadab’s selection.

According to reports on the interview, Tauseef said a call had been made regarding Shadab during his time as selector and maintained that an associated voice message or recording remained in his possession.

"Called me on the phone and even got someone else to speak to me. I didn’t answer the call. A recording was sent later"

The claims have since triggered a response from Saqlain, who challenged Tauseef to release the alleged recording.

Saqlain also disputed the way the conversation had been characterised. Neither the recording nor any independent evidence supporting either account has been made public so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegation did Tauseef Ahmed make against Saqlain Mushtaq?

Tauseef Ahmed alleged that Saqlain Mushtaq showed favouritism towards his son-in-law, Shadab Khan. He claimed Saqlain tried to influence him to keep Shadab in the Pakistan squad.

What evidence does Tauseef Ahmed claim to have?

Tauseef Ahmed claims to possess a voice recording that supports his allegation. He stated it is connected to an alleged attempt to influence Shadab's selection.

How did Saqlain Mushtaq respond to these claims?

Saqlain Mushtaq challenged Tauseef to release the alleged recording. He also disputed Tauseef's characterization of the conversation.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shadab Khan PCB Saqlain Mushtaq Pakistan Cricket Controversy
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