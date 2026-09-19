Ex-Pakistan Selector Targets Saqlain Mushtaq With Shadab Khan Favouritism Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ex-Pakistan selector Tauseef Ahmed alleged Saqlain Mushtaq showed favouritism.

Saqlain reportedly tried influencing Shadab Khan's selection for squad.

Tauseef claimed he possesses a voice recording as evidence.

Pakistan Cricket Controversy: A fresh selection controversy has erupted in Pakistan cricket after former selector Tauseef Ahmed made allegations of favouritism against former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, specifically concerning the repeated backing of all-rounder Shadab Khan. Speaking on the Fawad Alam Show, Tauseef claimed that Saqlain had attempted to influence him during his time as a selector to keep Shadab, his son-in-law, in Pakistan’s squad. He also said he possessed a voice recording that he believed supported his allegation.

Tauseef Questions Continued Backing For Shadab

Another entertainment from #Pakistancricket



Tauseef Ahmed claims he has a recording of Saqlain Mushtaq allegedly trying to influence him to pick Shadab Khan 👀🍿

pic.twitter.com/CImG4Y84Hz September 19, 2026

Tauseef Ahmed argued that there should be a limit to how many opportunities a struggling player receives.

"He doesn't look at anyone other than Shadab, and such things they talk about, man, there is a limit. There is a limit to favouritism, who is holding their hand over you from above?"

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Former Selector Claims He Has Recording

The most striking part of Tauseef’s remarks was his claim that he had retained a recording connected to the alleged attempt to influence Shadab’s selection.

According to reports on the interview, Tauseef said a call had been made regarding Shadab during his time as selector and maintained that an associated voice message or recording remained in his possession.

"Called me on the phone and even got someone else to speak to me. I didn’t answer the call. A recording was sent later"

The claims have since triggered a response from Saqlain, who challenged Tauseef to release the alleged recording.

Saqlain also disputed the way the conversation had been characterised. Neither the recording nor any independent evidence supporting either account has been made public so far.