Mitchell Santner's Angry Reaction After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Lifeline Goes Viral | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand captain Santner showed frustration over Jacobs' dropped catch.

Batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to capitalize, scoring only four runs.

India won the second T20I, Varma anchoring chase with 51*.

India leads the five-match T20I series 2-0.

IND vs NZ T20I Highlights: New Zealand's win over India may have slipped away, but a fielding lapse during the second T20I has drawn attention for a different reason. Captain Mitchell Santner was visibly frustrated after Bevon Jacobs failed to take a catch offered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off Michael Bracewell's bowling.

The opportunity came when Sooryavanshi went for an attacking shot but made poor contact, sending the ball towards backward point. Jacobs moved back to get underneath it, yet could not make contact as the ball dropped safely. He appeared to suggest that the lights had made it difficult to pick up the trajectory.

Santner's reaction said plenty about New Zealand's disappointment. The captain appeared to give Jacobs a stern response, and footage of the exchange has since circulated on social media.

WATCH: Mitchell Santner's Angry Reaction After Jacobs Drops Sooryavanshi

Never saw Santner this angry 😂 https://t.co/wUzy4lq1Ye — Abhi (@AbhiMSD__07) October 24, 2026

Sooryavanshi Fails To Make The Most Of The Chance

The reprieve did little to change Sooryavanshi's evening. Returning to India's playing XI, the teenage batter came in at No. 3 but managed only four runs from eight deliveries before losing his wicket.

The 15-year-old is known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order, but this outing ended before he could build any momentum. The missed catch therefore became a brief talking point rather than a turning point in the contest.

Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy Guide India Home

India had a more productive finish with the bat. Chasing New Zealand's total, Tilak Varma anchored the pursuit with an unbeaten 51, while Nitish Kumar Reddy provided valuable support with a quick contribution late in the innings.

India reached the target with four wickets in hand in the final over, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. For New Zealand, Jacobs' missed opportunity added to the frustration of a defeat, while Santner's response became one of the match's most widely shared moments.