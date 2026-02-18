India vs Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? All Possible Scenario

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India vs Pakistan rematch in T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan can definitely face each other again in ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup, but only in the knockout rounds. If Pakistan defeats Namibia today, they will join India in Super 8s. If Pakistan loses, their T20 WC campaign ends here and USA will be the second team from Group A to qualify for Super 8s. Since India has already secured their Super 8 spot and Pakistan is fighting to qualify, here is the roadmap for a potential rematch:

Why India and Pakistan won't meet in Super 8s

ICC uses a pre-seeded format for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage to ensure competitive balance.

India is pre-seeded into Group 1.

Pakistan (if they qualify today by beating Namibia) is pre-seeded into Group 2. Because India and Pakistan are in separate groups, they cannot play each other during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round-robin matches.

Rematch Scenarios (Knockouts)

A second "Mother of all Battles" can only happen in the following two ways:

Semi-Final (March 4 or 5)

India vs Pakistan semi-final happens if one team tops their Super 8 group and the other finishes second in theirs.

Example: India finishes 1st in Group 1, and Pakistan finishes 2nd in Group 2.

Venue Note: If Pakistan qualifies for a semi-final, that match will be held in Colombo due to neutral venue agreements.

India vs Pakistan Final (March 8) On Cards?

India vs Pakistan showdown could occur if both teams win their respective semi-final matches. This would set up a historic final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (though venue shifts to Colombo are possible if Pakistan is involved).

