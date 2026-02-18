Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? All Possible Scenario

India vs Pakistan Again In T20 World Cup 2026? All Possible Scenario

India and Pakistan are in separate groups, they cannot play each other during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round-robin matches.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan rematch in T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan can definitely face each other again in ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup, but only in the knockout rounds. If Pakistan defeats Namibia today, they will join India in Super 8s. If Pakistan loses, their T20 WC campaign ends here and USA will be the second team from Group A to qualify for Super 8s. Since India has already secured their Super 8 spot and Pakistan is fighting to qualify, here is the roadmap for a potential rematch:

Why India and Pakistan won't meet in Super 8s

ICC uses a pre-seeded format for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage to ensure competitive balance.

India is pre-seeded into Group 1.

Pakistan (if they qualify today by beating Namibia) is pre-seeded into Group 2. Because India and Pakistan are in separate groups, they cannot play each other during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round-robin matches.

Rematch Scenarios (Knockouts)

A second "Mother of all Battles" can only happen in the following two ways:

Semi-Final (March 4 or 5)

India vs Pakistan semi-final happens if one team tops their Super 8 group and the other finishes second in theirs.

Example: India finishes 1st in Group 1, and Pakistan finishes 2nd in Group 2.

Venue Note: If Pakistan qualifies for a semi-final, that match will be held in Colombo due to neutral venue agreements.

India vs Pakistan Final (March 8) On Cards?

India vs Pakistan showdown could occur if both teams win their respective semi-final matches. This would set up a historic final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (though venue shifts to Colombo are possible if Pakistan is involved).

Frequently Asked Questions

Can India and Pakistan play each other in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026?

No, India and Pakistan cannot play each other in the Super 8 round-robin matches. They are pre-seeded into separate groups, Group 1 and Group 2 respectively.

What are the scenarios for an India vs. Pakistan rematch in the T20 World Cup 2026?

A rematch can only happen in the semi-finals or the final. This depends on their Super 8 group standings and their progression through the knockout stages.

How could an India vs. Pakistan semi-final occur?

A semi-final match between India and Pakistan would happen if one team tops their Super 8 group and the other finishes second in their respective group.

Where would a potential India vs. Pakistan semi-final be played?

If Pakistan qualifies for a semi-final, that match would be held in Colombo due to neutral venue agreements.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Embed widget