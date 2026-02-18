Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLKKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm

KKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm

Kolkata Knight Riders are having to deal with a massive headache ahead of IPL 2026 with two of their key fast bowlers out injured and an overseas star out of form.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

KKR IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders, three-time champions, head into IPL 2026 with one of the most intriguing squads on paper, blending proven match-winners with an exciting crop of emerging talent. Yet, with the tournament’s anticipated start just weeks away, uncertainty has begun to cloud their preparations. A couple of key players are currently battling injuries that may sideline them for a significant stretch of the campaign, if not from the entire season, disrupting the balance that KKR carefully assembled.

Additionally, the franchise’s marquee signing has struggled to find rhythm since his high-profile move at the IPL Mini Auction, amplifying concerns within the camp.

Harshit Rana & Matheesha Pathirana Battle Injuries

Harshit Rana, the young Indian fast bowler from Delhi, has been a key figure for KKR in the last few IPL seasons. 2024 was his best year, in which he picked 19 wickets in 13 matches.

Strong performances fast-tracked his promotion to the Indian team, where he also shined, but ran into a knee injury just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which ruled him out of the entire tournament.

Rana has undergone successful surgery, but whether he will be able to regain match fitness in time for IPL 2026 is another question, and something that remains to be seen.

On the other hand, there is Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who has troubled batsmen with his speed and slinging action. A regular performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was acquired by KKR during the recent IPL Auction.

Unfortunately, his match fitness is currently under concern. During his T20 World Cup match against Australia, Pathirana had to leave the field early due to a hamstring injury.

An official update on whether or not he will be able to return to the field is yet to be provided.

Cameron Green Struggles With Form

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the most talked-about free agent ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, and ended up being the most expensive signing as well, at Rs 25.20 crore.

However, since his signing, Green hasn't exactly exhibited the form the franchise would have hoped for. During the Ashes, Green failed to impress, scoring just 171 runs and picking 4 wickets across the 5 Tests.

At the ICC T20 World Cup, he has scored 24 runs and picked one wicket in three matches, with Australia's one fixture remaining as of this writing.

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League expected to kick off by the end of March 2026, all of this raises major concern for KKR, who would want to gun for their fourth title.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main concerns for KKR heading into IPL 2026?

KKR faces concerns due to key players battling injuries and their marquee signing struggling with form since his high-profile move.

Which KKR players are currently dealing with injuries?

Young Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana has undergone knee surgery, and Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is dealing with a hamstring injury.

What has been the performance of KKR's expensive signing, Cameron Green?

Cameron Green has struggled to find his rhythm since his expensive signing, with underwhelming performances in recent tournaments like the Ashes and T20 World Cup.

What is Harshit Rana's injury status and availability for IPL 2026?

Harshit Rana has had successful knee surgery, but his match fitness for IPL 2026 remains uncertain.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cameron Green KKR IPL Harshit Rana IPL 2026 ABP Live IPL Pulse IPL Pulse
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
KKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm
KKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm
IPL
ABP Live IPL Pulse: Rajasthan Royals Reason Behind Delay In IPL 2026 Schedule
Rajasthan Royals Reason Behind Delay In IPL 2026 Schedule
IPL
Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report
Gautam Gambhir Approached By Rajasthan Royals For Mentor, Partner & CEO Role: Report
IPL
Chinnaswamy Set For IPL 2026 Return: Home Minister Warns Of No-Celebration Zone After 2025 Tragedy
Chinnaswamy Set For IPL 2026 Return: Home Minister Warns Of No-Celebration Zone After 2025 Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget