KKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





KKR IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders, three-time champions, head into IPL 2026 with one of the most intriguing squads on paper, blending proven match-winners with an exciting crop of emerging talent. Yet, with the tournament’s anticipated start just weeks away, uncertainty has begun to cloud their preparations. A couple of key players are currently battling injuries that may sideline them for a significant stretch of the campaign, if not from the entire season, disrupting the balance that KKR carefully assembled.

Additionally, the franchise’s marquee signing has struggled to find rhythm since his high-profile move at the IPL Mini Auction, amplifying concerns within the camp.

Harshit Rana & Matheesha Pathirana Battle Injuries

Harshit Rana, the young Indian fast bowler from Delhi, has been a key figure for KKR in the last few IPL seasons. 2024 was his best year, in which he picked 19 wickets in 13 matches.

Strong performances fast-tracked his promotion to the Indian team, where he also shined, but ran into a knee injury just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which ruled him out of the entire tournament.

Rana has undergone successful surgery, but whether he will be able to regain match fitness in time for IPL 2026 is another question, and something that remains to be seen.

On the other hand, there is Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who has troubled batsmen with his speed and slinging action. A regular performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was acquired by KKR during the recent IPL Auction.

Unfortunately, his match fitness is currently under concern. During his T20 World Cup match against Australia, Pathirana had to leave the field early due to a hamstring injury.

An official update on whether or not he will be able to return to the field is yet to be provided.

Cameron Green Struggles With Form

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the most talked-about free agent ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, and ended up being the most expensive signing as well, at Rs 25.20 crore.

However, since his signing, Green hasn't exactly exhibited the form the franchise would have hoped for. During the Ashes, Green failed to impress, scoring just 171 runs and picking 4 wickets across the 5 Tests.

At the ICC T20 World Cup, he has scored 24 runs and picked one wicket in three matches, with Australia's one fixture remaining as of this writing.

With the latest edition of the Indian Premier League expected to kick off by the end of March 2026, all of this raises major concern for KKR, who would want to gun for their fourth title.