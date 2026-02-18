Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Clash

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch T20 World Cup Clash

India face Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match as the Dutch fight to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ICC T20 World Cup: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have already qualified for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating USA, Namibia and Pakistan. However, they still have a Group A fixture left, which they will play tonight, February 18. The Men in Blue will be taking on Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad to wrap up the tournament's group stage. Nothing is at stake for them, but for the Dutch, it is a big occasion, as they hang on to a sliver of hope for qualification to the next round.

Fans at home can easily catch all the action live. For those interested, here are T20 World Cup IND vs NED live streaming and TV broadcast information.

India vs Netherlands: T20 WC Live Streaming Details

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app as well as the JioHotstar official website.

Readers should note that only those with an active subscription of the platform will be able to watch the full match on the app and website.

T20 WC 2026: IND vs NED TV Broadcast

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will air live on TV on certain Star Sports Network channels.

The live stream, as well as TV broadcast are expected to begin an hour prior to the match's start time.

India vs Netherlands: When To Watch

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST, with the coin toss likely to be held at around 6:30 PM IST.

Team captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Scott Edwards, are expected to reveal their respective playing XIs after the toss. 

Also Check: Colombo Latest Weather Forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia: Rain A Threat For Pak's Must-Win Game Against Namibia

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and its official website. You will need an active subscription to watch the full match.

What time does the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The coin toss is expected to take place around 6:30 PM IST.

Has India already qualified for the Super 8s stage?

Yes, India has already secured their spot in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Is there anything at stake for India in their match against the Netherlands?

No, nothing is at stake for India in this match as they have already qualified. However, the Netherlands still have a chance to qualify for the next round.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup T20 World Cup ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
