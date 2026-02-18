Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Colombo Latest Weather Forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia: Rain A Threat For Pak's Must-Win Game Against Namibia

Colombo Latest Weather Forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia: Rain A Threat For Pak's Must-Win Game Against Namibia

Colombo weather forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia Super 8 match: Forecasts indicate a 60% to 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on February 18th, particularly during the afternoon.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Colombo weather forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia Super 8 match: Pakistan faces a do-or-die situation today as they take on Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo. Following their recent defeat to India, this match is the final hurdle in their quest for a Super 8 berth.

Colombo Latest Weather Forecast (Today)

Rain Probability: High. Forecasts indicate a 60% to 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on February 18th, particularly during the afternoon. At 3 PM IST, the chance of rain stands at 49%, dropping to 18% between 4 and 5 PM, then rising slightly to 23% by 6 PM. The outlook for later in the day remains unfavorable.

Conditions: Expect 100% cloud cover with humidity levels near 80%. A downpour is likely around 3:00 PM (IST), that is the start time for Pakistan vs Namibia match. There is optimism for a shortened game (reduced overs) if the weather clears by evening.

Visibility: Thick cloud cover and rain have slightly reduced visibility, though the SSC's drainage system is expected to help if the rain relents.

Pakistan Super 8 Qualification Scenarios

If Pakistan wins against Namibia: Pakistan will reach 6 points, overtaking USA to finish second in Group A and officially qualify for Super 8s alongside India.

If Pakistan vs Namibia match is a washout: Both Pakistan and Namibia earn 1 point. Pakistan will move to 5 points, which is enough to surpass the USA (4 points) and secure qualification.

If Pakistan Loses: They will be eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026. In this case, USA will advance to the Super 8 stage as the second-placed team from Group A.

Bottom Line: For Pakistan, the math is simple - avoid a loss. Whether through a win or even a complete washout, Pakistan remain in control of their destiny. However, a defeat would hand the qualification spot to USA.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the consequence for Pakistan if they lose to Namibia?

If Pakistan loses, they will be eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026, and the USA will advance to the Super 8 stage instead.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup LIVE Colombo Rain Update Colombo Weather Forecast T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Vs Namibia Rain PAK Vs NAM Rain Update
