Colombo Latest Weather Forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia: Rain A Threat For Pak's Must-Win Game

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Colombo weather forecast, Pakistan vs Namibia Super 8 match: Pakistan faces a do-or-die situation today as they take on Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo. Following their recent defeat to India, this match is the final hurdle in their quest for a Super 8 berth.

Colombo Latest Weather Forecast (Today)

Rain Probability: High. Forecasts indicate a 60% to 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms on February 18th, particularly during the afternoon. At 3 PM IST, the chance of rain stands at 49%, dropping to 18% between 4 and 5 PM, then rising slightly to 23% by 6 PM. The outlook for later in the day remains unfavorable.

Conditions: Expect 100% cloud cover with humidity levels near 80%. A downpour is likely around 3:00 PM (IST), that is the start time for Pakistan vs Namibia match. There is optimism for a shortened game (reduced overs) if the weather clears by evening.

Visibility: Thick cloud cover and rain have slightly reduced visibility, though the SSC's drainage system is expected to help if the rain relents.

Pakistan Super 8 Qualification Scenarios

If Pakistan wins against Namibia: Pakistan will reach 6 points, overtaking USA to finish second in Group A and officially qualify for Super 8s alongside India.

If Pakistan vs Namibia match is a washout: Both Pakistan and Namibia earn 1 point. Pakistan will move to 5 points, which is enough to surpass the USA (4 points) and secure qualification.

If Pakistan Loses: They will be eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026. In this case, USA will advance to the Super 8 stage as the second-placed team from Group A.

Bottom Line: For Pakistan, the math is simple - avoid a loss. Whether through a win or even a complete washout, Pakistan remain in control of their destiny. However, a defeat would hand the qualification spot to USA.

Also on ABP Live | India Super 8 Schedule 2026: Full Match Dates, Timings And Live Streaming Details