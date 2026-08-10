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JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly
Jharkhand students will march to the Assembly on August 10 over alleged JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities after the sixth round of government talks failed.
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