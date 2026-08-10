JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

The protesters assembled at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium before starting the march. Student leaders said the demonstration will remain peaceful and constitutional.

Ranchi: Student protesters affiliated with the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch have begun their march towards the Jharkhand State Assembly for the planned 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' demonstration.

Sixth Round Of Talks Ends Without Breakthrough

According to reports, the sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations ended without a breakthrough on Sunday. Both sides accused each other of not taking sufficient steps to resolve the issue.

The government panel said it was unfortunate that the students continued their agitation despite the authorities conceding to "98 per cent of their demands". The protesting students, however, rejected the claim and continued to demand a CBI probe into the alleged examination irregularities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar appealed to the students to withdraw from the agitation. The protesters, meanwhile, maintained that they would proceed with their planned Jharkhand Assembly march on August 10.

The government panel also met Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days. His condition reportedly deteriorated early Sunday, following which the panel urged him to end his fast.

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Security Tightened Ahead Of Assembly March

The government said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place for the protest and assured that students would not be harassed.

Most schools in the area will remain closed on Monday, while a prohibitory order has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly from 6 am to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged that the party's state unit president Aditya Sahu has been "put under house arrest".