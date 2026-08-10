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English NewsEducationJPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

Jharkhand students will march to the Assembly on August 10 over alleged JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities after the sixth round of government talks failed.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

Ranchi: Student protesters affiliated with the JPSC JSSC Reform Manch have begun their march towards the Jharkhand State Assembly for the planned 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' demonstration.

The protesters assembled at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium before starting the march. Student leaders said the demonstration will remain peaceful and constitutional.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Students To March To State Assembly Today: Key Demands And Latest Update

Sixth Round Of Talks Ends Without Breakthrough

According to reports, the sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations ended without a breakthrough on Sunday. Both sides accused each other of not taking sufficient steps to resolve the issue.

The government panel said it was unfortunate that the students continued their agitation despite the authorities conceding to "98 per cent of their demands". The protesting students, however, rejected the claim and continued to demand a CBI probe into the alleged examination irregularities.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar appealed to the students to withdraw from the agitation. The protesters, meanwhile, maintained that they would proceed with their planned Jharkhand Assembly march on August 10.

The government panel also met Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days. His condition reportedly deteriorated early Sunday, following which the panel urged him to end his fast.

ALSO READ: JPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

Security Tightened Ahead Of Assembly March

The government said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place for the protest and assured that students would not be harassed.

Most schools in the area will remain closed on Monday, while a prohibitory order has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly from 6 am to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amar Bauri alleged that the party's state unit president Aditya Sahu has been "put under house arrest".

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Jharkhand News Breaking News ABP Live Ranchi News Ranchi Student Protest JPSC Exam Row JPSC-JSSC Exam Row Jharkhand Assembly March
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