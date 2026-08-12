ODI World Cup 2027 Format: Why Associate Nations Face A Tougher Road To Qualification

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC reshapes 2027 ODI World Cup qualification structure.

Scotland, Netherlands criticize; Ireland, Namibia support new format.

New 14-team format aims for competitiveness, fewer mismatches.

Changes reflect evolving global economics of 50-over cricket.

ODI World Cup 2027 Format: The road to the 2027 ODI World Cup could become more difficult for Associate nations after the ICC moved ahead with plans to reshape the tournament format.

Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association publicly criticised the proposed changes, describing them as a setback for Associate cricket and questioning the level of consultation. However, the format has already received support from some Associate representatives, including Ireland and a representative from Cricket Namibia, according to the report.

What Is Changing In The 2027 ODI World Cup?

The 2027 edition is set to feature a 14-team format, but the route into the main competition will be different from the previous 14-team World Cup structure.

Under the proposed framework, the teams finishing 12th, 13th and 14th in the qualification pathway would enter a preliminary Super Series. The winner would then advance to the 12-team second round.

That stage would be followed by a Super 7, with teams playing each other in a round-robin format.

The changes appear aimed at protecting the competitiveness of the tournament while limiting the number of heavily one-sided matches in the opening stages.

The format is understood to apply specifically to the 2027 World Cup, meaning the structure beyond that tournament could still change depending on commercial and competitive considerations.

Why Are Associate Nations Unhappy?

Cricket Scotland and the Netherlands board said they were "deeply disappointed" by the proposed changes and called them a setback for Associate member cricket.

They also raised concerns over what they described as a lack of meaningful consultation with Associate nations.

However, the report indicates that the proposal was not opposed across the Associate landscape.

Ireland reportedly supported the format when it was discussed at an ICC CEC meeting, despite being directly affected by the change. At least one representative from Cricket Namibia, which will co-host the 2027 tournament, is also understood to have backed the proposal.

The commercial implications were another concern raised by Scotland and the Netherlands, particularly the potential impact of a shorter World Cup campaign on participation revenue.

Why Is The ICC Changing The ODI World Cup Format?

The bigger issue is the changing economics of 50-over cricket.

The ICC is increasingly looking towards T20 cricket as its primary vehicle for global growth, particularly following cricket's Olympic inclusion.

The 2015 ODI World Cup, which also featured 14 teams, produced several heavily one-sided matches. In the first round, teams batting first won 17 of 21 matches by more than 60 runs, while 11 victories came by margins exceeding 100 runs.

The 2019 and 2023 World Cups subsequently featured 10 teams and a more compact format.

The proposed 2027 structure appears to be an attempt to retain the 14-team tournament while reducing the commercial risk associated with too many mismatches.

West Indies Miss Direct Qualification

The changing qualification landscape is not limited to Associate nations.

Two-time champions West Indies failed to secure direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup, while Afghanistan became the 10th team to qualify behind Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe.

That development further highlights how difficult qualification for the ODI World Cup is becoming, even for established cricketing nations.

For Associate teams, the challenge could be even greater as the ICC continues to balance global expansion with the commercial demands of international cricket.