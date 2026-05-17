The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is preparing to announce the Indian squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan. The tour features a one-off Test match starting June 6, followed by a three-match ODI series.

The squads, which are scheduled to be officially revealed on May 19, 2026, are expected to focus heavily on player workload management and rewarding fresh domestic talent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is preparing to announce the Indian squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan. The tour features a one-off Test match starting June 6, followed by a three-match ODI series.

The squads, which are scheduled to be officially revealed on May 19, 2026, are expected to focus heavily on player workload management and rewarding fresh domestic talent.

Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah Limited to One Format

The headline decision from the selectors revolves around managing physical demands placed on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah immediately following a grueling IPL campaign. To prevent burnout and potential injury recurrence, Bumrah will only feature in one leg of the tour.

Reports indicate he is set to be rested completely for the one-off Test match. Instead, he will either be saved for the high-intensity three-match ODI series or given an extended break ahead of future assignments. In the absence of several senior players for the red-ball segment, Shubman Gill is highly favored to step up and lead the Indian side for the Test match.

IPL Rewarded: Breakout Performers in Selection Radar

Following a highly competitive domestic season and standout showings in IPL 2026, two fresh names have heavily integrated themselves into the senior team conversation.

1. Prince Yadav

Delhi speedster Prince Yadav made massive waves domestically by claiming 17 wickets across 8 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He solidified his reputation during IPL 2026, most notably turning heads by clean-bowling Virat Kohli.

Given his consistency and ability to generate raw pace and bounce, the selection committee is strongly considering giving him his maiden international call-up for the three-match ODI series.

2. Aaqib Nabi (The Selection Race)

Alongside Prince, Jammu & Kashmir’s versatile paceman Aaqib Nabi is also firmly in the selectorial mix. His tactical death-bowling execution and utility lower down the batting order have made him a primary candidate for a backup role in the limited-overs format.