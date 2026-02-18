Jasprit Bumrah may be rested to manage his workload. Arshdeep Singh is likely to return to lead the pace attack.
India Playing XI vs Netherlands: Abhishek Sharma Out? Suryakumar Yadav Set To Make Two Changes
India has secured their place in the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue will compete in Super 8 Group 1 with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
India playing XI vs Netherlands: Team India have already secured a Super 8 berth. Their final Group A match against Netherlands in Ahmedabad is on Wednesday (Feb 18th) is an opportunity for Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar to manage workloads and test the bench.
Reports suggest India may make two tactical changes to ensure the squad is fresh for high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round.
Likely Changes & Tactical Shifts:
Resting Bumrah: To manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, the ace pacer may be rested. Arshdeep Singh, who missed the Pakistan clash to accommodate a spin-heavy attack in Colombo, is likely to return to lead the pace battery on the flatter Ahmedabad surface.
Spin Department Swap: Washington Sundar is expected to get his first game of T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. He may replace either Varun Chakaravarthy or a middle-order batter to give India extra batting depth and off-spin utility.
The Abhishek Sharma Question: Despite two consecutive ducks, the management is expected to persist with Abhishek Sharma at the top, giving him one last opportunity to find his rhythm before Super 8s begin.
India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule
India has officially qualified for Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026. After an unbeaten run in Group A, the Men in Blue are placed in Group 1 of Super 8s alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
Feb 22, Sunday - vs South Africa - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST
Feb 26, Thursday - vs Zimbabwe - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 7:00 PM IST
Mar 1, Sunday - vs West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 7:00 PM IST
India holds great record in T20 World Cup history. Across ten editions, they have played 56 matches, securing 38 wins and 15 losses, with one tie and two no-results. Boasting two titles (2007, 2024), India maintains one of the tournament's highest win percentages.
The Men in Blue will play their first Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad.
