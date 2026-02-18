Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Playing XI vs Netherlands: Abhishek Sharma Out? Suryakumar Yadav Set To Make Two Changes

India Playing XI vs Netherlands: Abhishek Sharma Out? Suryakumar Yadav Set To Make Two Changes

India has secured their place in the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue will compete in Super 8 Group 1 with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India playing XI vs Netherlands: Team India have already secured a Super 8 berth. Their final Group A match against Netherlands in Ahmedabad is on Wednesday (Feb 18th) is an opportunity for Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar to manage workloads and test the bench.

Reports suggest India may make two tactical changes to ensure the squad is fresh for high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round.

Likely Changes & Tactical Shifts:

Resting Bumrah: To manage the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, the ace pacer may be rested. Arshdeep Singh, who missed the Pakistan clash to accommodate a spin-heavy attack in Colombo, is likely to return to lead the pace battery on the flatter Ahmedabad surface.

Spin Department Swap: Washington Sundar is expected to get his first game of T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. He may replace either Varun Chakaravarthy or a middle-order batter to give India extra batting depth and off-spin utility.

The Abhishek Sharma Question: Despite two consecutive ducks, the management is expected to persist with Abhishek Sharma at the top, giving him one last opportunity to find his rhythm before Super 8s begin.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 schedule

India has officially qualified for Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026. After an unbeaten run in Group A, the Men in Blue are placed in Group 1 of Super 8s alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

Feb 22, Sunday - vs South Africa - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST

Feb 26, Thursday - vs Zimbabwe - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 7:00 PM IST

Mar 1, Sunday - vs West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 7:00 PM IST

India holds great record in T20 World Cup history. Across ten editions, they have played 56 matches, securing 38 wins and 15 losses, with one tie and two no-results. Boasting two titles (2007, 2024), India maintains one of the tournament's highest win percentages. 

The Men in Blue will play their first Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Jasprit Bumrah play against Netherlands?

Jasprit Bumrah may be rested to manage his workload. Arshdeep Singh is likely to return to lead the pace attack.

Will Washington Sundar play his first match?

Yes, Washington Sundar is expected to get his first game of the tournament against Netherlands. He might replace a spinner or a middle-order batter.

Will Abhishek Sharma be dropped after two ducks?

The management is expected to persist with Abhishek Sharma at the top. This gives him another chance to find his form before the Super 8s.

Who are India's Super 8 opponents?

India will face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 8s.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
