India's Next Super 8 Match: Opponent, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming Details

India next match in Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its most critical juncture. Indian cricket team, after suffering a challenging 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener, find themselves in a "must-win" territory. To keep their semifinal aspirations alive, Suryakumar Yadav and his men not only need to win their next Super 8 match, but win it by a big margin to improve their Net Run Rate.

India's next match in Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026

Opponent: Zimbabwe (Led by Sikandar Raza)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

The Chepauk surface is historically known for its spin-friendly nature and slow bounce. After struggling against the Proteas' pace in Ahmedabad, the Indian camp will look to exploit these conditions. This venue plays into the hands of India's potent spin duo - Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel - who are expected to be the primary threats against a Zimbabwe side that has been the "giant-killer" of this tournament.

Where to Watch: Live Streaming, Broadcast

Fans in India have multiple options to catch India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match live without missing a single ball:

Digital (Free): For mobile users, India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match will be streamed live and free on JioHotstar app.

Television: The Star Sports Network will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Free-to-Air: DD Sports will provide live telecast for viewers using DD Free Dish.

India's Qualification Scenario

The current Group 1 standings in Super 8s see India at the bottom with a negative net run rate of -3.800. To advance:

Win Big: India needs a victory by a big margin against Zimbabwe to repair and improve their NRR.

Kolkata Finale: After Chennai game, India will head to Kolkata to face West Indies on March 1, a match that could become a direct knockout depending on other results.

Group 1 Points Table - Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies - Matches: 1, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +5.350

South Africa - Matches: 1, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +3.800

India - Matches: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -3.800

Zimbabwe - Matches: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -5.350