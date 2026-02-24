India's next opponent in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza.
India's Next Super 8 Match: Opponent, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming Details
India Next Super 8 Match T20 World Cup 2026: To stay in the race for a semifinal berth, Suryakumar Yadav and his side must do more than just secure a win in their next Super 8 fixture.
India next match in Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its most critical juncture. Indian cricket team, after suffering a challenging 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener, find themselves in a "must-win" territory. To keep their semifinal aspirations alive, Suryakumar Yadav and his men not only need to win their next Super 8 match, but win it by a big margin to improve their Net Run Rate.
India's next match in Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026
Opponent: Zimbabwe (Led by Sikandar Raza)
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai
Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST
Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
The Chepauk surface is historically known for its spin-friendly nature and slow bounce. After struggling against the Proteas' pace in Ahmedabad, the Indian camp will look to exploit these conditions. This venue plays into the hands of India's potent spin duo - Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel - who are expected to be the primary threats against a Zimbabwe side that has been the "giant-killer" of this tournament.
Where to Watch: Live Streaming, Broadcast
Fans in India have multiple options to catch India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match live without missing a single ball:
Digital (Free): For mobile users, India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match will be streamed live and free on JioHotstar app.
Television: The Star Sports Network will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Free-to-Air: DD Sports will provide live telecast for viewers using DD Free Dish.
India's Qualification Scenario
The current Group 1 standings in Super 8s see India at the bottom with a negative net run rate of -3.800. To advance:
Win Big: India needs a victory by a big margin against Zimbabwe to repair and improve their NRR.
Kolkata Finale: After Chennai game, India will head to Kolkata to face West Indies on March 1, a match that could become a direct knockout depending on other results.
Group 1 Points Table - Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026
West Indies - Matches: 1, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +5.350
South Africa - Matches: 1, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +3.800
India - Matches: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -3.800
Zimbabwe - Matches: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -5.350
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is India's next opponent in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026?
When and where is India's next Super 8 match?
India's next Super 8 match is on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What does India need to do to keep their semifinal aspirations alive?
India needs to win their next Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, and crucially, win it by a significant margin to improve their Net Run Rate.
How can fans watch the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match?
The match can be streamed for free on the JioHotstar app, broadcast on the Star Sports Network, and telecast on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.