Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMission Impossible At Eden? India Must Break 12-Year World Cup Record Or Surrender Their Title Tonight

Mission Impossible At Eden? India Must Break 12-Year World Cup Record Or Surrender Their Title Tonight

India is staring at a potential elimination at Eden Gardens, needing to shatter their all-time World Cup record to hunt down a massive 196-run target set by the West Indies.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The defending champions are staring into the abyss. During the IND vs WI match at Eden Gardens, the West Indies have unleashed a clinical power-hitting carnage to post 195/4, leaving India with a mountain to climb that they have never successfully scaled in T20 World Cup history. If India fails to hunt down this 196-run target, their 2026 T20 World Cup journey ends tonight in front of a stunned home crowd.

The Stat That Will Keep India Awake

The magnitude of the task is haunting. India’s highest-ever successful run chase in T20 World Cup history is a mere 173, achieved against South Africa back in 2014. To put the current crisis in perspective, the current requirement is 196 Runs in 20 overs, and India's highest ever run-chase in T20 World Cups is 173. India must better their greatest-ever World Cup chase by 23 runs just to stay alive.

Even more alarming is the venue’s history. No international team has ever successfully chased more than 158 at Eden Gardens in T20Is. India is now asking for a miracle that defies both their own tournament legacy and the historical nature of the Kolkata turf.

Death Over Meltdown: 70 Runs in 30 Balls

The "Virtual Quarter-Final" swung violently in favor of the Men in Maroon during a chaotic final stretch. Despite a disciplined start, India’s bowling attack crumbled under the pressure of Jason Holder (37 off 22)* and Rovman Powell (34 off 16)*. India leaked 70 runs in the final five overs.  Even the world’s premier death bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, was not spared, conceding 14 runs in a final over that included a towering maximum from Holder. Adding to the panic, India’s fielders looked rattled, dropping three crucial catches that allowed the West Indies to push a par score into "record-breaking" territory.

The "Virat Kohli" Void

A chilling statistic has begun to circulate among the Indian fans: India has never successfully chased a target of 150+ in T20 World Cups without Virat Kohli in the playing XI. With Kohli no longer the anchor of this middle order, the burden now falls entirely on Suryakumar Yadav and the young opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson to pull off a feat that has eluded every Indian squad for the last two decades.

The Equation: 196 runs to win. 120 balls to survive. One semi-final spot on the line. India is 40 overs away from either a historic celebration or a humiliating home exit.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has India ever chased a target of 150+ without Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups?

No, India has never successfully chased a target of 150 or more in T20 World Cups without Virat Kohli in the playing XI. This puts extra pressure on the current batsmen.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs WI LIVE Score, T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma Falters Yet Again Against Spin
IND vs WI LIVE Score, T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma Falters Yet Again Against Spin
Cricket
Mission Impossible At Eden? India Must Break 12-Year World Cup Record Or Surrender Their Title Tonight
Mission Impossible At Eden? India Must Break 12-Year World Cup Record Or Surrender Their Title Tonight
Cricket
Zimbabwe Coach Raises Travel Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions After T20 WC Exit
Zimbabwe Coach Raises Travel Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions After T20 WC Exit
Cricket
India T20 World Cup Semi-Final Qualification Scenario: Does Net Run Rate Matter?
India T20 World Cup Semi-Final Qualification Scenario: Does Net Run Rate Matter?
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget