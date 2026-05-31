Sachin Tendulkar Proposes Major IPL Shake-Up, Wants This Controversial Rule Abolished

In modern T20 and IPL cricket, flat pitches, boundary-friendly regulations, and rapid batting approaches have systematically pushed bowlers to the absolute margins. As per a report in EspnCricinfo, recognizing this alarming tactical tilt, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has proposed a highly sophisticated, three-pronged structural blueprint designed to restore a level playing field between the bat and the ball.

Remove "Impact Player" Regulation

The controversial Impact Player rule, introduced to maximize team flexibility and provide tactical depth, has inadvertently caused severe damage to the game's internal mechanics.

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By effectively turning a traditional 11-player contest into a 12-player game, the rule grants batting lineups an artificial cushion. Teams can aggressively blind-slog until the 20th over without the fear of a lower-middle order collapse, stripping away the traditional value of genuine, dual-asset all-rounders.

Sachin Tendulkar insists that Impact Player rule needs to be completely abolished to bring back genuine team selection risks and ensure tactical accountability in the lineup.

Grant Premier Bowlers a 5th Over

Under current T20 playing regulations, a captain is strictly forced to utilize at least five different bowling assets, capsizing individual impact.

By restricting an elite strike bowler to a maximum of 4 overs, fielding captains are frequently exposed during the death overs if their auxiliary or fifth-choice bowler is targeted.

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Sachin Tendulkar suggests allowing one standout bowler per innings to complete a 5-over quota. This simple tweak changes the dynamic of the middle overs, giving captains a heavy defensive shield to break dangerous partnerships or control explosive collapses.

Sachin Wants Two Powerplays: One for Bowling and One for Batting

Perhaps the most innovative element of Tendulkar's blueprint is the complete overhaul of the traditional, rigid 6-over opening powerplay. He envisions splitting the restriction phase into two distinct, highly strategic blocks:

Batting Powerplay

Duration: First 4 overs

Fielding Restriction: Maximum 2 fielders outside the 30-yard circle

Tactical Nuance: Standard aggressive launchpad for openers to maximize scoring.

Bowling Powerplay

Duration: Next 2 overs

Fielding Restriction: Maximum 3 fielders outside the 30-yard circle

Tactical Nuance: Gives the fielding captain an extra boundary rider to help control scoring and build pressure.

By modifying the traditional fielding layout, the batting side enjoys total freedom for the first 24 balls, but must navigate a significantly more complex, protective boundary setup for the remaining 12 balls of the early restriction window.