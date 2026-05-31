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HomeSportsIPLSachin Tendulkar Proposes Major IPL Shake-Up, Wants This Controversial Rule Abolished

Sachin Tendulkar Proposes Major IPL Shake-Up, Wants This Controversial Rule Abolished

Sachin Tendulkar insists that Impact Player rule needs to be completely abolished to bring back genuine team selection risks and ensure tactical accountability in the lineup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

In modern T20 and IPL cricket, flat pitches, boundary-friendly regulations, and rapid batting approaches have systematically pushed bowlers to the absolute margins. As per a report in EspnCricinfo, recognizing this alarming tactical tilt, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has proposed a highly sophisticated, three-pronged structural blueprint designed to restore a level playing field between the bat and the ball.

Remove "Impact Player" Regulation

The controversial Impact Player rule, introduced to maximize team flexibility and provide tactical depth, has inadvertently caused severe damage to the game's internal mechanics.

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By effectively turning a traditional 11-player contest into a 12-player game, the rule grants batting lineups an artificial cushion. Teams can aggressively blind-slog until the 20th over without the fear of a lower-middle order collapse, stripping away the traditional value of genuine, dual-asset all-rounders.

Sachin Tendulkar insists that Impact Player rule needs to be completely abolished to bring back genuine team selection risks and ensure tactical accountability in the lineup.

Grant Premier Bowlers a 5th Over

Under current T20 playing regulations, a captain is strictly forced to utilize at least five different bowling assets, capsizing individual impact.

By restricting an elite strike bowler to a maximum of 4 overs, fielding captains are frequently exposed during the death overs if their auxiliary or fifth-choice bowler is targeted.

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Sachin Tendulkar suggests allowing one standout bowler per innings to complete a 5-over quota. This simple tweak changes the dynamic of the middle overs, giving captains a heavy defensive shield to break dangerous partnerships or control explosive collapses.

Sachin Wants Two Powerplays: One for Bowling and One for Batting

Perhaps the most innovative element of Tendulkar's blueprint is the complete overhaul of the traditional, rigid 6-over opening powerplay. He envisions splitting the restriction phase into two distinct, highly strategic blocks:

Batting Powerplay

Duration: First 4 overs

Fielding Restriction: Maximum 2 fielders outside the 30-yard circle

Tactical Nuance: Standard aggressive launchpad for openers to maximize scoring.

Bowling Powerplay

Duration: Next 2 overs

Fielding Restriction: Maximum 3 fielders outside the 30-yard circle

Tactical Nuance: Gives the fielding captain an extra boundary rider to help control scoring and build pressure.

By modifying the traditional fielding layout, the batting side enjoys total freedom for the first 24 balls, but must navigate a significantly more complex, protective boundary setup for the remaining 12 balls of the early restriction window.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sachin Tendulkar's main proposal regarding the T20 and IPL cricket landscape?

Sachin Tendulkar has proposed a three-pronged plan to restore balance between bat and ball in T20 and IPL cricket.

Why does Sachin Tendulkar want to eradicate the 'Impact Player' regulation?

He believes the 'Impact Player' rule gives batting lineups an artificial advantage, removing the value of all-rounders and tactical accountability.

What change is suggested for the overs bowled by premier bowlers?

Tendulkar suggests allowing one elite bowler per innings to bowl a total of 5 overs, providing more control during crucial periods.

How does Sachin Tendulkar propose to change the Powerplay system?

He suggests a two-tier Powerplay system: a 4-over batting Powerplay followed by a 2-over bowling Powerplay with modified fielding restrictions.

Published at : 31 May 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar IPL IPL 2026 Sachin On IPL Rules
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