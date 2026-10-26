Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggles on T20I return after four years.

Coach Morkel urges him to trust his natural game.

Prince Yadav's selection was tactical, valuing his yorker execution.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I side has yet to produce the results many expected after his impressive IPL campaign, but bowling coach Morne Morkel has urged the veteran pacer to block out the pressure and trust his natural game.

The 36-year-old has conceded 99 runs across his first two appearances against New Zealand, taking one wicket. He recorded figures of 0/49 in the opening match before returning 1/50 in the second T20I, leaving him with work to do as he readjusts to international cricket after a four-year absence.

Morkel, however, believes Bhuvneshwar deserves time to rediscover his rhythm. The coach pointed to the demands of international cricket and the limited preparation available to the right-arm seamer before his comeback.

“I have got a lot of sympathy for his return. You know, the reason why I say that is that there will be expectations after 4 years to come out,” Morkel told reporters.

The coach acknowledged Bhuvneshwar's performances in the IPL but stressed that success in franchise cricket does not automatically make the transition back to international cricket straightforward.

“He has done exceptionally well in the IPL; he has bowled really well. One is to block the expectation factor out,” Morkel said.

Morkel Urges Bhuvneshwar To Ignore Outside Pressure

Bhuvneshwar earned his India recall after taking 28 wickets in 16 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. His performances, which came during RCB's title-winning campaign, had raised expectations ahead of his return.

Morkel explained that Bhuvneshwar had limited time to prepare specifically for international cricket after his selection. While the bowler's experience and skill remain valuable, the coach believes he needs the space to settle back into the team.

“The skill and, you know, his experience, everything is there, but at the end of the day, you know, you have to respect the game of cricket, and you have to be able to allow him to just find his feet in some of the games,” he said.

Morkel also revealed the advice he had given Bhuvneshwar when the pacer joined the squad, making it clear that the focus should be on performing naturally rather than trying to meet outside expectations.

“And for me, that has been the message from the start when he joined the squad: you know, do not chase anything, just be you,” Morkel added.

He expects the bowler to improve as the series progresses, urging him not to become distracted by criticism or the pressure surrounding his comeback.

“You know, yes, there will be expectations, but let us just— every game you will get better and every game you will find your rhythm. So let's not think about any outside noises. Just be you and connect with that,” he said.

Why Prince Yadav Played Ahead Of Mayank Yadav

Morkel also addressed India's decision to select Prince Yadav ahead of Mayank Yadav for the second T20I. Prince took 1/30 in four overs, while Mayank had claimed 1/40 in the series opener.

The bowling coach insisted the change was driven by conditions and tactical considerations, rather than Mayank's performance. With dew potentially making the ball difficult to grip while defending a total, India wanted a bowler capable of executing yorkers consistently at the death.

“That was just purely a tactical sort of change we felt was needed at that venue,” Morkel said.

He highlighted Prince's ability to deliver yorkers under pressure and explained that the ground's dimensions and the possibility of bowling with a wet ball influenced the selection.

“It is no secret that Prince, at the death, he is bowling his yorkers, is somebody that executes that quite well,” he added.

Morkel also defended giving Mayank time away from the playing XI, describing it as an opportunity for the young fast bowler to reflect and develop his understanding of the game.

“I felt Mayank bowled really well in that game (the first T20I, conceding 1/40 in four overs), you know, in that first game. So it is definitely not because of performance (that Mayank sat out),” he said.

The coach believes Mayank still has room to grow in reading batters and planning his overs, while Prince currently offers India a slightly higher level of execution across different phases of an innings.

India's pace-bowling decisions will continue to depend on conditions and the roles required for each match. For Bhuvneshwar, however, Morkel's message is clear: focus on his own game, build rhythm with time and avoid letting the expectations surrounding his return dictate his approach.

(With ANI Inputs)