India A vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A faces Afghanistan A in second tri-series match.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims for improved batting outing.

India A, batting first, aims to continue its winning momentum.

IND A vs AFG A: India A will take on Afghanistan A today in the second match of the ongoing tri-series, with considerable attention surrounding the contest despite it featuring two developmental sides. Much of the buzz has been generated by teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is part of the India A squad led by Tilak Varma. He stepped out to bat in the first match, against Sri Lanka A, smashed three fours, but then got out on just 14 runs. Needless to say, fans and the player himself will be hoping for a better outing this time around.

How To Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Live?

Fans can watch the India A vs Afghanistan A match on the SonyLIV app and website. A valid subscription will be required to access the live coverage.

For television audiences, the fixture will be shown live on channels belonging to the Sony Sports Network.

India is batting first. Here's a look at the playing XI for this match:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

India A Eye Strong Performance

India A head into the encounter on the back of a winning start to the tournament. The victory in a tense opening fixture gave Tilak Varma's side valuable momentum and placed them in a strong position ahead of their clash against Afghanistan A.

A significant portion of the spotlight will once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batsman has attracted widespread attention following his exploits in the IPL and remains one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket.

With a senior India call-up already under his belt, the teenager will be eager to make another statement if given an opportunity against Afghanistan A.