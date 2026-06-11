Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia A vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

India A vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Tilak Varma-led India A take on Afghanistan A in the on-going tri-series. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast and other details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India A faces Afghanistan A in second tri-series match.
  • Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims for improved batting outing.
  • India A, batting first, aims to continue its winning momentum.

IND A vs AFG A: India A will take on Afghanistan A today in the second match of the ongoing tri-series, with considerable attention surrounding the contest despite it featuring two developmental sides. Much of the buzz has been generated by teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is part of the India A squad led by Tilak Varma. He stepped out to bat in the first match, against Sri Lanka A, smashed three fours, but then got out on just 14 runs. Needless to say, fans and the player himself will be hoping for a better outing this time around.

How To Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Live?

Fans can watch the India A vs Afghanistan A match on the SonyLIV app and website. A valid subscription will be required to access the live coverage.

For television audiences, the fixture will be shown live on channels belonging to the Sony Sports Network.

India is batting first. Here's a look at the playing XI for this match:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj

India A Eye Strong Performance

India A head into the encounter on the back of a winning start to the tournament. The victory in a tense opening fixture gave Tilak Varma's side valuable momentum and placed them in a strong position ahead of their clash against Afghanistan A.

A significant portion of the spotlight will once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batsman has attracted widespread attention following his exploits in the IPL and remains one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket.

With a senior India call-up already under his belt, the teenager will be eager to make another statement if given an opportunity against Afghanistan A. 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the India A vs Afghanistan A match live?

You can watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website with a valid subscription. For television audiences, the fixture will be shown live on channels belonging to the Sony Sports Network.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is he a focus of attention?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a teenage batting sensation and an exciting prospect in Indian cricket. He has garnered widespread attention following his exploits in the IPL and has already received a senior India call-up.

How has India A performed in the tri-series so far?

India A secured a winning start to the tournament, which has given them valuable momentum. This places them in a strong position ahead of their match against Afghanistan A.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in the previous match?

In the first match against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs, which included three fours, before getting out. Fans are hoping for a better outing from him this time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
India A Tilak Varma India A Vs Afghanistan A Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Tri Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India A vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details
India A vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details
Cricket
Manav Suthar Signs Deal With Warwickshire After Dream Test Debut
Manav Suthar Signs Deal With Warwickshire After Dream Test Debut
Cricket
WATCH: Fans Rush To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Selfies, Ignore Other India A Stars
WATCH: Fans Rush To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Selfies, Ignore Other India A Stars
Cricket
ICC Test Rankings Update: Shubman Gill Top Indian Batsman, Joe Root Loses No.1 Spot
ICC Test Rankings Update: Shubman Gill Top Indian Batsman, Joe Root Loses No.1 Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Move: Meenakshi Natarajan approaches the Supreme Court over rejection of her nomination
Oman Coast Incident: US Navy reportedly attacks commercial vessel Seto Bello near Oman
Iran Retaliates: Tehran claims missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain
PoK Unrest: Shutdown continues for the third consecutive day in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
US-Iran Conflict: America launches fresh strikes on multiple Iranian locations.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget