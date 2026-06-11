You can watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website with a valid subscription. For television audiences, the fixture will be shown live on channels belonging to the Sony Sports Network.
India A vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details
Tilak Varma-led India A take on Afghanistan A in the on-going tri-series. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast and other details ahead.
- India A faces Afghanistan A in second tri-series match.
- Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims for improved batting outing.
- India A, batting first, aims to continue its winning momentum.
IND A vs AFG A: India A will take on Afghanistan A today in the second match of the ongoing tri-series, with considerable attention surrounding the contest despite it featuring two developmental sides. Much of the buzz has been generated by teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is part of the India A squad led by Tilak Varma. He stepped out to bat in the first match, against Sri Lanka A, smashed three fours, but then got out on just 14 runs. Needless to say, fans and the player himself will be hoping for a better outing this time around.
How To Watch India A vs Afghanistan A Live?
Fans can watch the India A vs Afghanistan A match on the SonyLIV app and website. A valid subscription will be required to access the live coverage.
For television audiences, the fixture will be shown live on channels belonging to the Sony Sports Network.
India is batting first. Here's a look at the playing XI for this match:
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj
India A Eye Strong Performance
India A head into the encounter on the back of a winning start to the tournament. The victory in a tense opening fixture gave Tilak Varma's side valuable momentum and placed them in a strong position ahead of their clash against Afghanistan A.
A significant portion of the spotlight will once again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batsman has attracted widespread attention following his exploits in the IPL and remains one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket.
With a senior India call-up already under his belt, the teenager will be eager to make another statement if given an opportunity against Afghanistan A.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the India A vs Afghanistan A match live?
Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is he a focus of attention?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a teenage batting sensation and an exciting prospect in Indian cricket. He has garnered widespread attention following his exploits in the IPL and has already received a senior India call-up.
How has India A performed in the tri-series so far?
India A secured a winning start to the tournament, which has given them valuable momentum. This places them in a strong position ahead of their match against Afghanistan A.
What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in the previous match?
In the first match against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs, which included three fours, before getting out. Fans are hoping for a better outing from him this time.