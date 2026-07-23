IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: India kick off their T20 series against Zimbabwe eager to make an immediate statement. With several established names absent, the spotlight shifts to a new crop of players looking to seize their opportunity on the international stage. Zimbabwe, backed by familiar home conditions, will be keen to challenge the visitors and draw first blood in the series. The Men in Blue are also desperately searching for the first win under their new captain, Shreyas Iyer, who has lost all his matches so far.

Toss for IND vs ZIM 1st T20I has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players in action:

IND - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

ZIM - Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Read More: Did Argentina Really Turn Their Back On Spain's World Cup Celebrations? Here's What Actually Happened

India vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head Record

India has played Zimbabwe 14 times so far in T20 Internationals, enjoying a clear upper hand in the head-to-head record.

In these 14 games, the Men in Blue have won 11, while Zimbabwe have won the remaining three.

However, this time around, the hosts would be optimistic of a turnaround from traditional results, as Shreyas Iyer's India has lost six of their last seven T20Is, with one game ending without any result.

Arriving winless under a new captain, the visitors can be put under pressure with early wickets, but the players in their ranks have the credentials to handle any opponent, leaving recent results in the past.