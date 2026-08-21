India’s Colombo Test Record: Can Shubman Gill’s Team Make It 2-0 Against Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India head into the second Test against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 advantage and a chance to wrap up the two-match series in Colombo. The contest begins on Sunday, August 23, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, where India have enjoyed a largely positive record over the years. With Sri Lanka making changes to their squad, India could also consider a tweak to their combination. The presence of several left-handed batters in the Sri Lankan lineup could bring Saransh Jain into contention, potentially at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav.

India Has Poor Winning Record In Colombo

India have appeared in nine Tests at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

They have secured three victories, while Sri Lanka have won twice. The other four encounters ended without a winner.

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India's recent record at the venue is particularly encouraging. Their last two Tests here resulted in convincing victories, suggesting that the conditions have suited the visitors in recent encounters.

The most recent meeting came in 2017, when India produced a dominant performance to defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs.

Two years earlier, India had also emerged victorious, winning the 2015 Test by 117 runs.

Sri Lanka Haven’t Beaten India Here Since 2008

Sri Lanka's most recent victory over India at this venue came in 2008, when the hosts registered a massive innings-and-239-run win.

The Sri Lankan side also defeated India at the ground in 2001, accounting for two of their two victories against India in Colombo.

Since then, however, India have avoided defeat at the venue and have won their last two Tests there by substantial margins.

That record will give Shubman Gill's side considerable confidence as they attempt to complete a series sweep.

India will nevertheless need to remain alert, particularly with Sri Lanka looking to respond after losing the opening Test.

The visitors' selection could also become an interesting subplot, with Saransh Jain potentially entering the XI if India decide that an additional matchup option against Sri Lanka's left-handed batsmen is required.