IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketAustralia Recall Batsman After 3 Years As They Look To Bounce Back From Bangladesh Shock

Australia Recall Batsman After 3 Years As They Look To Bounce Back From Bangladesh Shock

Australia have recalled Matthew Renshaw for the second Test against Bangladesh after a shock home defeat, while Marnus Labuschagne keeps his place.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australia recalls Matthew Renshaw for crucial second Test.
  • Renshaw replaces opener Jake Weatherald.
  • Marnus Labuschagne retained; Australia aims to level series.

Australia vs Bangladesh Playing XI: Australia have made a solitary change to their playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, bringing Matthew Renshaw back into the side after a lengthy absence from Test cricket. The second match of the series begins on Saturday, August 22, at Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Arena, with Australia looking to respond after losing in the first Test. There had been speculation that Australia could make multiple changes after their unexpected defeat in the series opener, with Marnus Labuschagne among the players tipped to make way.

Renshaw Recalled As Weatherald Makes Way

Opener Jake Weatherald has been left out following Australia's disappointing performance in the first Test, creating an opportunity for Matt Renshaw to return to the Test side.

The recall comes more than three years after his previous appearance in the format. His last Test came against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in February 2023.

Read More: Never Got Out For Zero! These 10 Batsmen Boast A Unique ODI Record

The 30-year-old now gets another opportunity to establish himself in Australia's middle of the batting order. Renshaw has played 14 Tests so far, featuring in 24 innings and collecting 645 runs at an average of 29.31.

His Test record includes one century and three fifties, with a career-best score of 184.

Renshaw will now be hoping to make a strong impact against Bangladesh after spending an extended period outside Australia's Test plans.

Australia Back Labuschagne Despite First-Test Struggles

The selectors have opted to retain Labuschagne for the second Test, meaning Weatherald is the only player to lose his place.

Australia have plenty to address after their first-Test performance.

Their batting failed to consistently withstand Bangladesh's attack, while the bowling unit was unable to prevent the visitors from building a sizeable first-innings total.

Bangladesh posted 426 in their first innings, while Australia managed only one century across their two trips to the crease, with Cameron Green providing the standout contribution.

Steve Smith also registered a half-century in Australia's first innings, but the overall batting effort was not enough to prevent the upset.

The defeat was particularly significant as Bangladesh became the first team to beat Australia in a home Test.

Australia will therefore enter the second Test under pressure to level the series, with Renshaw's return providing one of the key talking points ahead of the contest.

Australia's Playing XI

Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Frequently Asked Questions

What change has Australia made to their playing XI for the second Test?

Australia has brought Matthew Renshaw back into the side. Jake Weatherald was left out following Australia's disappointing performance in the first Test.

When did Matthew Renshaw last play a Test match for Australia?

Matthew Renshaw's last Test appearance was over three years ago. He last played against India in February 2023.

When and where will the second Test match between Australia and Bangladesh take place?

The second Test will begin on Saturday, August 22, at Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Why did Australia make changes to their team?

Australia made changes after suffering a historic defeat in the opening Test. Bangladesh became the first team to beat Australia in a home Test.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Aug 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs Bangladesh Pat Cummins Matt Renshaw AUS Vs BAN Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Australia Recall Batsman After 3 Years As They Look To Bounce Back From Bangladesh Shock
Australia Recall Batsman After 3 Years As They Look To Bounce Back From Bangladesh Shock
Cricket
KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Miss Training Before 2nd Test; Coach Reveals Injury Update
KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Miss Training Before 2nd Test; Coach Reveals Injury Update
Cricket
Never Got Out For Zero! These 10 Batsmen Boast A Unique ODI Record
Never Got Out For Zero! These 10 Batsmen Boast A Unique ODI Record
Cricket
WATCH: Salman Agha Misses Stumps, Hits Rizwan Instead, Easy Run-Out Turns Comedy
WATCH: Salman Agha Misses Stumps, Hits Rizwan Instead, Easy Run-Out Turns Comedy
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi's Police Station Protest Intensifies as Congress Demands FIR in Pellet Gun Case
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In Outside Delhi Police Station, Demands FIR Over Pellet Gun Case
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Seeks FIR Over Alleged Pellet Gun Use Against Students in Delhi
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over Alleged Pellet-Gun Use on Students, Stays at Delhi Police Station
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi Police HQ: Possible Jantar Mantar Pellet-Gun Complaint Under Review
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget