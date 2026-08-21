Australia Recall Batsman After 3 Years As They Look To Bounce Back From Bangladesh Shock

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia recalls Matthew Renshaw for crucial second Test.

Renshaw replaces opener Jake Weatherald.

Marnus Labuschagne retained; Australia aims to level series.

Australia vs Bangladesh Playing XI: Australia have made a solitary change to their playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, bringing Matthew Renshaw back into the side after a lengthy absence from Test cricket. The second match of the series begins on Saturday, August 22, at Queensland's Great Barrier Reef Arena, with Australia looking to respond after losing in the first Test. There had been speculation that Australia could make multiple changes after their unexpected defeat in the series opener, with Marnus Labuschagne among the players tipped to make way.

Renshaw Recalled As Weatherald Makes Way

JUST IN: Australia confirm their XI for the second Test in Mackay #AUSvBAN



Details: https://t.co/BPjZveoe8H pic.twitter.com/fz8xgN4Vkf August 21, 2026

Opener Jake Weatherald has been left out following Australia's disappointing performance in the first Test, creating an opportunity for Matt Renshaw to return to the Test side.

The recall comes more than three years after his previous appearance in the format. His last Test came against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in February 2023.

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The 30-year-old now gets another opportunity to establish himself in Australia's middle of the batting order. Renshaw has played 14 Tests so far, featuring in 24 innings and collecting 645 runs at an average of 29.31.

His Test record includes one century and three fifties, with a career-best score of 184.

Renshaw will now be hoping to make a strong impact against Bangladesh after spending an extended period outside Australia's Test plans.

Australia Back Labuschagne Despite First-Test Struggles

The selectors have opted to retain Labuschagne for the second Test, meaning Weatherald is the only player to lose his place.

Australia have plenty to address after their first-Test performance.

Their batting failed to consistently withstand Bangladesh's attack, while the bowling unit was unable to prevent the visitors from building a sizeable first-innings total.

Bangladesh posted 426 in their first innings, while Australia managed only one century across their two trips to the crease, with Cameron Green providing the standout contribution.

Steve Smith also registered a half-century in Australia's first innings, but the overall batting effort was not enough to prevent the upset.

The defeat was particularly significant as Bangladesh became the first team to beat Australia in a home Test.

Australia will therefore enter the second Test under pressure to level the series, with Renshaw's return providing one of the key talking points ahead of the contest.

Australia's Playing XI

Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood