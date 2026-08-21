WATCH: Delhi Woman Cricketer's Viral '6-7' Celebration Turns Heads During DPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medhavi Bidhuri's '6-7' celebration went viral during DPL match.

Her jersey number 67 perfectly matched the popular gesture.

The leg-spinner took two wickets, despite her team's defeat.

Medhavi Bidhuri has become one of the biggest talking points from the opening day of the Women's Delhi Premier League 2026 after her unusual '6-7' celebration went viral on social media.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner produced the celebration after dismissing South Delhi Superstarz batter Nishika Singh during the tournament opener on August 20. Bidhuri picked up two wickets for Central Delhi Queens, but her team eventually lost the match by 29 runs.

What made the moment even more interesting was the number on her back. Bidhuri wears jersey No. 67, giving her viral celebration a rather perfect connection.

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Who Is Medhavi Bidhuri?

Bidhuri is a right-arm leg-spinner from Delhi who has been part of the city's domestic cricket setup for several years.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association lists her as a leg-spinner, while she was also among the players registered for the Women's Premier League 2024 auction.

Bidhuri featured for South Delhi Superstarz in the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League. She made a notable impact in the final, returning figures of 3/26.

She moved to Central Delhi Queens for the 2026 women's competition and made an immediate impact in the tournament opener.

Medhavi Bidhuri's '6-7' Celebration Goes Viral

Bidhuri dismissed Nishika Singh in the 16th over and then broke into the now-famous '6-7' hand gesture.

The celebration involves moving both hands up and down in a loose seesaw-like motion while saying "six-seven".

The gesture has become a major internet meme among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, although it does not have one fixed meaning.

The trend has also crossed over into sport, with several well-known athletes, including Kevin Pietersen, David Warner and Casemiro, having used the celebration.

Bidhuri's version, however, immediately stood out because of her No. 67 jersey.

The connection between the meme and her shirt number made the celebration look almost tailor-made for the young cricketer, helping the clip spread rapidly online.

Bidhuri Takes 2 Wickets Despite Central Delhi Defeat

The viral celebration came after a solid bowling performance from Bidhuri.

She finished with figures of 2/24, including the wicket of Nishika Singh, as Central Delhi Queens attempted to restrict the defending champions.

However, South Delhi Superstarz held their nerve and secured a 29-run victory in the opening match of the Women's Delhi Premier League 2026.

Bidhuri may not have ended the night on the winning side, but her unusual celebration ensured she left the tournament opener as one of its most recognisable names.

With jersey No. 67 and the internet's favourite '6-7' gesture seemingly made for each other, Bidhuri's celebration could become one of the defining viral moments of DPL 2026.