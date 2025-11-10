IND vs SA Head-To-Head: India's Performance Vs South Africa In 44 Test Matches

India’s tour of Australia has wrapped up, and all eyes now turn to the South African team, which will begin its tour of India on November 14th.

The tour features a two-match Test series, a three-match ODI series, and a five-match T20I series, kicking off with the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head in Tests

India and South Africa have faced each other in 44 Test matches so far. India has won 16, while South Africa leads with 18 victories, giving them a slight edge in the historical head-to-head record.

The last South African tour of India came in 2019-20, where the two teams contested a three-match Test series. India dominated the series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The most recent Test series between India and South Africa was held in South Africa from December 2023 to January 2024 and concluded in a 1-1 draw. The first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion saw South Africa dominate, winning by an innings and 32 runs.

India bounced back in the second and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, securing a seven-wicket victory to level the series.

Freedom Trophy: History and Significance

The Test series between India and South Africa has been known as the Freedom Trophy since 2015. The trophy honors Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, recognizing their roles in achieving independence for India and South Africa through non-violent means.

Records: Most Runs Against South Africa

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs against South Africa. In 25 matches and 45 innings, he scored 1,741 runs at an average of 42.46 with a strike rate of 47.72. Tendulkar notched 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries, being dismissed for a duck only three times.

Also on ABP Live | Pakistan Cricketer Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic Pose After Hong Kong Sixes Win

Also on ABP Live | Jonty Rhodes Shows Stark Contrast Between Delhi And Goa Air In Viral Post