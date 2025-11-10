Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Cricketer Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic Pose After Hong Kong Sixes Win

Pakistan Cricketer Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic Pose After Hong Kong Sixes Win

Within hours, the post spread rapidly across social media, sparking fun reactions from both Pakistani and Indian fans.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan regained its long-lost dominance at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, lifting the title after a gap of 14 years. While the victory itself was a proud moment, it was the post-match celebration that grabbed everyone’s attention online.

Led by Abbas Afridi, Pakistan secured its sixth Hong Kong Sixes title, marking a memorable comeback. However, what went viral wasn’t just the win - it was Mohammad Shahzad’s playful tribute to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Shahzad’s Viral Celebration

After the final, Shahzad shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter), striking a pose identical to Hardik Pandya’s famous shoulder-shrug celebration. Posing with the trophy, Shahzad captioned the photo, “Fun end to Hong Kong Sixes.”

Within hours, the post spread rapidly across social media, sparking fun reactions from both Pakistani and Indian fans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muhammad Shahzad (@mshahzad.official)

Pakistan’s Record-Breaking Triumph at Hong Kong Sixes 

Despite the social media buzz surrounding their post-match celebrations, there’s no denying that Pakistan’s performance throughout the tournament was outstanding.

After suffering a defeat to India in the group stage, the team staged a stunning comeback to reclaim their dominance. In the knockout rounds, Pakistan overcame South Africa in the quarter-finals and Australia in the semi-finals, before comfortably defeating tournament debutants Kuwait by 43 runs in the final.

A Dominant Final Display Batting first, Pakistan posted a commanding total of 135 for 3 in just six overs. Skipper Abbas Afridi led from the front with a blistering 52 off 13 balls, while Abdul Samad contributed a quickfire 42 runs.

Kuwait began their chase aggressively, with Adnan Idris smashing five sixes in the opening over. However, once he was dismissed, the innings crumbled quickly, and the team was bowled out for 92 runs.

Regaining Glory After 14 Years

This victory marked Pakistan’s sixth Hong Kong Sixes title, ending a 14-year wait since their last win in 2011. The team had previously lifted the trophy in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2011. With this triumph, Pakistan surpassed England and South Africa to become the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Hardik Pandya Hong Kong Sixes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Election 2025
Curtains Fall On Second Phase Of Bihar Polls; NDA, Mahagathbandhan Make Last Push: Top Updates
Curtains Fall On Second Phase Of Bihar Polls; NDA, Mahagathbandhan Make Last Push: Top Updates
India
Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
Tharoor Hails Advani As ‘True Statesman’, Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
India
Are Muslims Allowed To Be Part Of RSS? Mohan Bhagwat Replies: 'Can Come To Sangh, But...'
Are Muslims Allowed To Be Part Of RSS? Mohan Bhagwat Replies: 'Can Come To Sangh If...'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Bihar Election 2025: Yogi Adityanath says NDA built a new Bihar, RJD-Congress ruined it once
Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s voice
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav turns 36 amid last-day poll battle and massive RJD celebrations
Bihar Election 2025: Allegations of file theft and vote manipulation roil final day of campaigning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget