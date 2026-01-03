Multiple Blasts Rock Venezuela’s Capital Caracas After Trump's Warning, Airspace Shutdown

Multiple explosions jolted Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early on Saturday, with plumes of black smoke rising over parts of the city, according to Reuters witnesses and images circulating on social media.

Residents also reported a power outage in the southern areas of Caracas, close to a major military base. The disturbances began around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), but officials did not immediately say what triggered the blasts or precisely where they originated.

Cause Unknown As Officials Remain Silent

There was no immediate confirmation from Venezuelan authorities on the source of the explosions. Witnesses said aircraft were seen overhead, adding to the uncertainty and anxiety across the city as videos and photographs spread rapidly online.

The lack of official information fuelled speculation, particularly given the heightened tensions between Caracas and Washington in recent weeks.

US Pressure Campaign Looms Large

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of an increasingly aggressive US stance towards Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened land operations in the country and has privately urged President Nicolás Maduro to leave power, according to Reuters. On Monday, Trump said it would be “smart” for Maduro to step aside.

The Pentagon referred questions about Saturday’s developments to the White House, which declined to comment. Maduro, meanwhile, has accused the Trump administration of seeking regime change to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Trump last month announced a blockade of all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters as part of a broader pressure campaign. The US has also expanded sanctions and carried out more than two dozen strikes on vessels it alleges were involved in drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro added to the alarm with a post on X, writing: “At this moment they are bombing Caracas. Alert everyone, they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately.” Petro did not provide evidence or specify the source of his claims, though he has consistently opposed the US pressure campaign against Maduro.

The US has significantly bolstered its military presence in the region, deploying an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets in the Caribbean. Last week, Trump said the United States had “hit” an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, the first known instance of US land operations in the country since the current pressure strategy began.