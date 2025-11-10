Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jonty Rhodes Shows Stark Contrast Between Delhi And Goa Air In Viral Post

Jonty Rhodes Shows Stark Contrast Between Delhi And Goa Air In Viral Post

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes sparked a discussion on social media over Delhi’s worsening air quality with the onset of winter.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi’s air quality showed a minor improvement on Monday morning, a day after recording the season’s worst level of 391 - classified as “very poor.” Despite the slight drop, air in the national capital remains unsafe for breathing.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 346 at 6:05 a.m. on Monday, which still falls under “very poor” category.

Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System suggest that the city’s pollution levels are expected to remain in “very poor” range over coming days. Since Diwali, Delhi’s air quality has hovered between “poor” and “very poor” categories, occasionally touching the “severe” mark.

Jonty Rhodes Highlights Pollution Contrast

Meanwhile, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes sparked a discussion on social media over Delhi’s worsening air quality with the onset of winter.

Rhodes, who frequently visits India, posted two contrasting photos - one from Delhi and another from Goa - showcasing the stark difference in pollution levels between the two regions.

"Passing through Delhi en route to Ranchi this evening, and as always, it's hard to digest the low levels of air quality here. Am grateful to be living in a small fishing village in South Goa ##AQI #whats2Bdone," Jonty wrote on X.

In another post, Jonty showed how clear skies in Goa are, in comparison to Delhi.

Protesters Detained at India Gate During Anti-Pollution Demonstration

On Sunday, the Delhi Police detained several protesters at India Gate who were demanding that the government take stronger measures to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution.

The demonstration saw participation from college students and working professionals, who accused authorities of showing a “lack of political will” in addressing the capital’s growing air quality crisis.

Protesters carried placards declaring an “air emergency” and calling for “clean air for children”, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable action against pollution.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
