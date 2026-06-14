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HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Deepti Sharma Shatters Multiple Records With Best-Ever T20 World Cup Figures

IND vs PAK: Deepti Sharma Shatters Multiple Records With Best-Ever T20 World Cup Figures

The Indian talisman now sits comfortably at the peak of the global standings, elevating her career tally to an incredible 166 wickets in just 145 appearances.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a legendary bowling masterclass at Edgbaston, completely rewriting the history books during India's commanding 64-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opening fixture. On a sluggish, turning surface, the premier off-spinner proved to be completely unplayable, systematically dismantling the Pakistani batting order to capture all the major milestones on offer.

New Global Milestone

During her magical spell in Birmingham, Deepti achieved the ultimate individual accolade in the shortest format of the game. By dismissing Pakistan's batters, she officially surpassed Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of Women’s T20 International cricket.

The Indian talisman now sits comfortably at the peak of the global standings, elevating her career tally to an incredible 166 wickets in just 145 appearances.

Career-Best Figures on Big Stage

Operating with exceptional tactical awareness, Deepti exploited the used Edgbaston deck by intentionally mixing her paces and letting the ball grip. Her masterful four-over spell yielded astonishing, career-best figures of 5 for 10, rendering the opposition entirely helpless during the 171-run chase.

Her impact on the match extended well beyond her five-wicket haul:

After Pakistan's openers put together a brisk start, Deepti provided the critical first breakthrough by getting Gull Feroza caught at backward point.

Game-Changing Run-Out: Just as Pakistan's top-scorer Muneeba Ali (41) was anchoring a potential recovery, Deepti field-marshaled a spectacular direct-hit run-out to dismiss her and trigger a collapse.

Final Over Carnage: Saving her best for last, Deepti returned to clean up the tail, snaring three wickets in her final over to bowl Pakistan out for 106 in the 17th over.

In Her Own Words

Unsurprisingly named the Player of the Match, Deepti remained incredibly grounded while reflecting on her historic outing.

"I am very grateful and I love bowling on such a track," Deepti shared during the post-match presentation. "The pitch was offering a bit of turn, and I was intentionally looking to bowl slow so that I could extract that spin on offer, and it worked in my favour. We get support anywhere we go and play, and this is what keeps us going."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Deepti Sharma achieve in the match?

Deepti Sharma became the all-time highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 International cricket. She surpassed Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong, elevating her career tally to 166 wickets.

What were Deepti Sharma's bowling figures during the game?

Deepti Sharma delivered a masterful four-over spell, achieving astonishing career-best figures of 5 for 10. This performance rendered the opposition helpless.

How did Deepti Sharma contribute to the match beyond her five wickets?

She secured the critical first breakthrough and executed a spectacular direct-hit run-out to dismiss Pakistan's top-scorer Muneeba Ali. Deepti also cleaned up the tail, taking three wickets in her final over.

What was Deepti Sharma's strategy for bowling on the Edgbaston pitch?

Deepti intentionally mixed her paces and bowled slowly, aiming to extract spin from the sluggish, turning surface. She expressed gratitude for the track and the support received.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepti Sharma Women's T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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