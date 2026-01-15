WATCH: Virat Kohli's Request Ignored As Official Slaps Fan During Security Breach

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Rajkot on January 14, 2026, was briefly interrupted by a dramatic security breach involving a Virat Kohli fan.

While the star batter earned praise for his calm response, the incident took a controversial turn when a match official was seen physically reprimanding the intruder.

A Fan's Desperate Act

The breach occurred as Virat Kohli was stationed on the field. An overzealous supporter managed to evade multi-layered security cordon at Niranjan Shah Stadium, sprinting onto the playing area to reach his idol.

Upon reaching the former captain, the fan fell at Kohli's feet and attempted to hug him, causing a temporary halt in play.

Witnessing panic among security staff, Virat showed remarkable composure. He was seen gesturing to guards to remain calm and "go easy" on the young supporter. This follows a consistent pattern for Kohli, who has often urged security personnel not to use force against fans who invade the pitch out of sheer admiration.

Official Slaps Fan

The situation escalated after the fan was successfully escorted off the field.

A viral video captured a match official/security coordinator slapping the fan across the face once they reached the sidelines.

Watch Video

During the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, a fan of Virat Kohli jumped the fence at the Rajkot Stadium to meet him.



The security personnels caught the fan and beat him badly. 😅😭 pic.twitter.com/QrdnJeHo7e — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 14, 2026

Many fans on social media have condemned the official’s behavior, arguing that while the breach was a serious lapse, physical assault by an official is unprofessional and unnecessary.

Others have pointed out the immense pressure on security staff, especially given the recent history of frequent pitch invasions at Indian venues, suggesting that such deterrents are needed to prevent more dangerous breaches.

Legal Consequences

Despite Kohli’s plea for restraint, the fan is expected to face strict disciplinary action. Under standard protocols for pitch invasion in India:

The individual could be booked for criminal trespass and public nuisance.

Offenders often face a lifetime ban from entering that particular stadium and significant monetary fines.