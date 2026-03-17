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HomeSportsCricketHospital Premier League? Top 5 Expensive Stars Facing Injury Woes Ahead Of IPL 2026

Hospital Premier League? Top 5 Expensive Stars Facing Injury Woes Ahead Of IPL 2026

"Expensive" usually refers to the price tag, but in IPL, it often means the tactical cost to the team's balance.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 01:50 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener is just days away, but several franchises are sweating over the fitness of their most expensive assets. From record-breaking auction buys to veteran pace spearheads, the injury list is growing.

Here is a breakdown of the current injury crisis and an analysis of which absence will hurt each team the most:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Matheesha Pathirana: ₹18.00 Cr - Calf Strain: Likely missing IPL 2026 first half; manager hints at a late-April return.

Harshit Rana: ₹13.00 Cr - Knee Surgery: Most likely ruled out for the entire IPL 2026 season. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins: ₹20.00 Cr - Back Stress: Missing start of IPL 2026 season; Ishan Kishan likely to lead SRH in his absence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Hazlewood: ₹12.50 Cr - Achilles/Hamstring: Awaiting Cricket Australia clearance; out for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 season opener.

Lucknow Super Giants

W. Hasaranga: ₹2.00 Cr - Hamstring Tear: Serious doubt for the whole IPL 2026 tournament; sustained injury during T20 WC.

Which Injury is "Most Expensive"?

"Expensive" usually refers to the price tag, but in IPL, it often means the tactical cost to the team's balance.

KKR: Harshit Rana (Tactical) vs. Pathirana (Financial)

Verdict: Harshit Rana's injury is more "expensive." Why? While Pathirana cost ₹18 Cr, KKR has high hopes he will return for the playoffs. However, Rana is completely ruled out. As a domestic pacer who can bowl 145+ kmph and deliver at the death, he is almost impossible to replace with an equivalent Indian talent. His absence forces KKR to use an overseas slot for a pacer (like Blessing Muzarabani), weakening their batting depth.

SRH: Pat Cummins

Verdict: The most expensive injury of IPL 2026 season. Why? At ₹20 Cr, Cummins isn't just a bowler; he is the Captain. SRH’s entire aggressive "total football" strategy from 2024/25 was built around his leadership. Replacing a World Cup-winning captain days before the tournament creates a leadership vacuum that even a ₹20 Cr replacement cannot easily fill.

RCB: Josh Hazlewood

Verdict: A high-stakes gamble. Why? Hazlewood was the engine room of RCB’s 2025 title win. RCB’s bowling attack is famously fragile at the Chinnaswamy; without his "metronomic" control, the pressure on Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar doubles. If he doesn't join by mid-April, RCB’s title defense could derail early.

LSG: Wanindu Hasaranga

Verdict: Value-for-money loss. Why? At ₹2 Cr, he was the "steal of the auction." Losing a world-class leg-spinner who can bat at No. 7 for such a low price is a massive blow to LSG’s balance, as they now have to hunt for a replacement who likely won't provide the same dual-threat capability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which KKR player's injury is considered more expensive, Harshit Rana or Matheesha Pathirana?

Harshit Rana's injury is considered more expensive tactically because he is completely ruled out, and replacing a domestic pacer of his caliber is very difficult for KKR.

Why is Pat Cummins' injury the most expensive of the IPL 2026 season for SRH?

Pat Cummins' injury is the most expensive at ₹20 Cr because he is the captain, and his leadership was central to SRH's strategy, creating a significant leadership vacuum.

How will Josh Hazlewood's injury impact Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Hazlewood's absence puts immense pressure on other bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, potentially derailing RCB's title defense early due to their already fragile bowling attack.

Why is Wanindu Hasaranga's injury a significant loss for LSG?

Hasaranga was a 'steal of the auction' at ₹2 Cr, and losing a world-class leg-spinner who can also bat at No. 7 severely impacts LSG's balance and dual-threat capability.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Josh Hazlewood RCB Pat Cummins IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Expensive Stars
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