Hospital Premier League? Top 5 Expensive Stars Facing Injury Woes Ahead Of IPL 2026

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener is just days away, but several franchises are sweating over the fitness of their most expensive assets. From record-breaking auction buys to veteran pace spearheads, the injury list is growing.

Here is a breakdown of the current injury crisis and an analysis of which absence will hurt each team the most:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Matheesha Pathirana: ₹18.00 Cr - Calf Strain: Likely missing IPL 2026 first half; manager hints at a late-April return.

Harshit Rana: ₹13.00 Cr - Knee Surgery: Most likely ruled out for the entire IPL 2026 season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins: ₹20.00 Cr - Back Stress: Missing start of IPL 2026 season; Ishan Kishan likely to lead SRH in his absence.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Hazlewood: ₹12.50 Cr - Achilles/Hamstring: Awaiting Cricket Australia clearance; out for RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 season opener.

Lucknow Super Giants

W. Hasaranga: ₹2.00 Cr - Hamstring Tear: Serious doubt for the whole IPL 2026 tournament; sustained injury during T20 WC.

Which Injury is "Most Expensive"?

"Expensive" usually refers to the price tag, but in IPL, it often means the tactical cost to the team's balance.

KKR: Harshit Rana (Tactical) vs. Pathirana (Financial)

Verdict: Harshit Rana's injury is more "expensive." Why? While Pathirana cost ₹18 Cr, KKR has high hopes he will return for the playoffs. However, Rana is completely ruled out. As a domestic pacer who can bowl 145+ kmph and deliver at the death, he is almost impossible to replace with an equivalent Indian talent. His absence forces KKR to use an overseas slot for a pacer (like Blessing Muzarabani), weakening their batting depth.

SRH: Pat Cummins

Verdict: The most expensive injury of IPL 2026 season. Why? At ₹20 Cr, Cummins isn't just a bowler; he is the Captain. SRH’s entire aggressive "total football" strategy from 2024/25 was built around his leadership. Replacing a World Cup-winning captain days before the tournament creates a leadership vacuum that even a ₹20 Cr replacement cannot easily fill.

RCB: Josh Hazlewood

Verdict: A high-stakes gamble. Why? Hazlewood was the engine room of RCB’s 2025 title win. RCB’s bowling attack is famously fragile at the Chinnaswamy; without his "metronomic" control, the pressure on Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar doubles. If he doesn't join by mid-April, RCB’s title defense could derail early.

LSG: Wanindu Hasaranga

Verdict: Value-for-money loss. Why? At ₹2 Cr, he was the "steal of the auction." Losing a world-class leg-spinner who can bat at No. 7 for such a low price is a massive blow to LSG’s balance, as they now have to hunt for a replacement who likely won't provide the same dual-threat capability.