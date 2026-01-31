Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ T20Is: Sanju Samson’s Opening Spot Under Threat After Repeated Failures

IND vs NZ T20Is: Sanju Samson's Opening Spot Under Threat After Repeated Failures

Sanju Samson’s struggle continues! The Kerala batter managed only 6 runs at his home ground in the final T20I vs NZ. With a series total of 46 runs, will Ishan Kishan take his World Cup spot?

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the final T20I of the five-match series between India and New Zealand, all eyes were on local hero Sanju Samson as he stepped onto his home turf at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, what was meant to be a grand homecoming turned into a nightmare for the Kerala stumper. Despite being handed a golden opportunity to open the innings, Samson failed to leave a mark, putting his spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 starting XI in serious jeopardy.

A Forgettable Homecoming: Samson's Struggle at Thiruvananthapuram

With India opting to bat first, Samson walked out alongside the aggressive Abhishek Sharma. While Abhishek took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners with a brisk start, Samson looked out of sorts from the beginning.

In the third over, he fell victim to Lockie Ferguson, miscuing a delivery to Bevon Jacobs at backward point. Scoring just 6 runs off 6 balls, Samson left the field to a stunned silence from his home crowd, marking his fifth consecutive low score in the series.

The Numbers Game: 46 Runs in 5 Innings

Samson's performance in this series has been a cause of deep concern for the team management. Tasked with the responsibility of opening, he has failed to provide a single solid platform. His scores across the five matches tell a grim story:

1st T20 (Nagpur): 10 runs

2nd T20 (Raipur): 6 runs

3rd T20 (Guwahati): 0 (Golden Duck)

4th T20 (Vizag): 24 runs

5th T20 (Thiruvananthapuram): 6 runs

In total, the 31-year-old managed only 46 runs in 5 outings, averaging a meager 9.2. For a player competing for a top-order slot, these figures are difficult to ignore, especially with the World Cup just weeks away.

The Selection Headache

The primary threat to Samson's position comes from Ishan Kishan, who has been in scintillating form. Kishan’s ability to provide left-handed variety at the top and his superior consistency makes him a strong candidate to partner Abhishek Sharma.

Furthermore, with Tilak Varma nearing full fitness, India might look to shuffle their middle order, potentially leaving no room for an underperforming Samson.

Experts like Yuzvendra Chahal and Deep Dasgupta have already voiced that pressure cannot be an excuse for such an experienced campaigner, and the team might now look toward "Plan B."

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the concerns regarding Sanju Samson's recent T20I performances?

Samson has had five consecutive low scores, including a golden duck, averaging just 9.2. This underperformance jeopardizes his chances for the T20 World Cup starting XI.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand SANJU SAMSON IND Vs NZ 5th T20I India T20I World Cup 2026 Squad
