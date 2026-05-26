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HomeEducation'Not Compromised': CBSE Clarifies No Security Breach In OSM Portal

'Not Compromised': CBSE Clarifies No Security Breach In OSM Portal

Central Board of Secondary Education denied reports of a breach in its OSM evaluation portal, saying the alleged hacked URL was only a test site with no real student or marks data.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE denies social media claims of On-Screen Marking portal compromise.
  • Alleged breach involved a separate testing site, not live evaluation portal.

Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a clarification regarding claims on social media alleging that its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal was compromised in February 2026.

The board said the allegations were based on a social media post claiming that the portal hosted at “cbse.onmarks.co.in” had been breached. CBSE clarified that the URL mentioned in the post was only a testing site used for internal review and sample data purposes.

According to the board, the actual portal used for evaluation of answer sheets operates on a different URL and has neither been compromised nor affected by the vulnerabilities highlighted online.

CBSE stressed that the testing portal did not contain any real evaluation records, marks or student-related data.

“The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the portal deployed for the actual evaluation work,” the statement said.

Also Read: CBSE row: Board finds students' complaints of answer sheet mismatch valid, says taking corrective action

The board further stated that the On-Screen Marking system was introduced to improve transparency in assessments and includes strong grievance redressal mechanisms and security safeguards.

CBSE also reassured students and stakeholders that adequate protections are in place to maintain the integrity and security of the evaluation platform used for actual assessment work.

CBSE Site 'Hacked,' Tech Expert Claimed

This clarification came after a report came claiming that a tech expert named Deedy Das said that a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher Nisarg Adhikari had discovered major security flaws in CBSE’s online answer-sheet evaluation portal months ago. In a post on X, Das shared the blog post of Nisrag claiming that 19-year old broke into India's largest high school examination system of 2M+ students a year.

In a detailed blog post shared on his website and on X on May 22, Nisarg claimed that he had identified several serious vulnerabilities in the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal in February 2026 and reported them to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. According to him, many of the flaws allegedly remained unresolved for months.

What Is OSM System?

Central Board of Secondary Education introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations from 2026, shifting the evaluation process to a fully digital format.

Also Read: CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

Under the OSM system, answer sheets are scanned digitally and evaluated online. According to CBSE, the move was aimed at reducing manual intervention, eliminating totaling errors and improving transparency in the assessment process.

The board has said the system enables faster evaluation, broader participation of teachers — including those from overseas schools — lower logistics costs and more environmentally sustainable operations.

CBSE had also stated that the new system would remove the need for post-result verification of marks.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal hacked?

No, CBSE clarified that the social media claims were based on a compromised testing site, not the actual evaluation portal. The real portal remains secure.

What was the URL mentioned in the social media posts?

The URL mentioned,

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE OSM CBSE OSM Portal Haced 19 Year Old Hacked
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