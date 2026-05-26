Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the formation of the committee, calling it a 'visionary and decisive step' towards addressing demographic changes.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Demographic Change Panel, Calls It A “Visionary Step”
He said the initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the committee was a major step toward addressing these challenges.
- Assam CM welcomes center's High-Level Committee on demographic change.
- Illegal infiltration and demographic shifts threaten national security, culture.
- Committee under Amit Shah will study changes, propose solutions.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the formation of the High-Level Committee on demographic change announced by the Centre, calling it a “visionary and decisive step”.
In a post on X, Sarma said illegal infiltration and “unusual demographic change” are not merely the concern of any single state but a serious issue linked to India’s national security, cultural identity and social balance.
अवैध घुसपैठ और असामान्य demographic change केवल किसी एक राज्य का नहीं बल्कि भारत की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा, सांस्कृतिक पहचान और सामाजिक संतुलन से जुड़ा गंभीर विषय है। इस चुनौती से निपटने हेतु आदरणीय @narendramodi जी द्वारा घोषित High-Level Committee का गठन एक दूरदर्शी और निर्णायक कदम… https://t.co/yCoTFHgUQo— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2026
He said the initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the committee was a major step toward addressing these challenges.
‘Decisive Step Under Leadership Of Amit Shah’
Sarma said the committee will function under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will study unusual demographic changes occurring across the country.
He added that the panel would present concrete solutions aimed at strengthening national security and addressing concerns in border areas.
Assam’s Concerns Over Demographic Change
The Assam Chief Minister said the state has been facing challenges related to demographic change for a long time.
He said the initiative would be important for protecting cultural heritage, tribal society and the rights of indigenous communities.
Sarma expressed confidence that the committee would play a significant role in securing India’s future.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Assam Chief Minister's reaction to the High-Level Committee on demographic change?
Who will lead the High-Level Committee on demographic change?
The committee will function under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It will study unusual demographic changes across the country.
What is the significance of this committee for Assam?
The initiative is important for Assam, which has long faced challenges related to demographic change. It aims to protect cultural heritage and indigenous communities' rights.
What are the broader implications of the demographic change issue?
The Chief Minister stated that illegal infiltration and demographic change are serious issues linked to India's national security, cultural identity, and social balance, not just a state concern.