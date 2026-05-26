Rashid Khan's exclusion from the Test squad is reportedly due to workload and fitness management following his recent surgery. Medical experts advised him to avoid the longer format for now.
IND vs AFG Shock! Rashid Khan Left Out Of Afghanistan’s Test Squad
Afghanistan announced squads for the India Test and ODI series, but Rashid Khan will miss the one-off red-ball game in what would be a big miss for the visitors.
- Afghanistan announced squads for India series, excluding Rashid Khan from Test.
- Star spinner Rashid Khan is available for the upcoming ODI series.
- India vs Afghanistan Test match is not a part of the current WTC cycle.
IND vs AFG Series: Afghanistan have officially announced their squads for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against India, but the biggest talking point is the absence of star spinner Rashid Khan from the red-ball setup. The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that both squads will continue to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi. However, Rashid’s name is missing from the squad for the standalone Test match against India, which is scheduled to begin shortly after the conclusion of IPL 2026.
Rashid Khan Left Out Of One-Off Test Against India
Rashid’s exclusion from the Test squad seem to be linked to workload and fitness management after his recent recovery from surgery.
The leg-spinner had undergone an operation following ICC World Cup 2023 and has previously admitted that medical experts advised him to avoid the longer format for the time being.
While Afghanistan will miss one of their most experienced match-winners in the Test fixture, Rashid is available for the ODI series against India. The star spinner is currently involved in IPL 2026 with Gujarat Titans and is in the side's playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 clash.
The one-off Test against India will not be part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, but the ODI series holds added importance for both sides as preparations begin for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Also Check: Aakash Chopra Rips Into Trolls Targeting Travis Head’s Family After Virat Kohli IPL Spat
Afghanistan Reveal Full Test & ODI Squads
Afghanistan have named a relatively balanced squad for the Test encounter, with players like Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai included in the setup.
For the ODI series, experienced names such as Mohammad Nabi and Rashid return to strengthen the side alongside Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Afghanistan Test Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi.
Afghanistan ODI Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia U Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.
With Rashid absent from the Test setup, Afghanistan will now hope their younger bowlers can step up against a strong Indian side in challenging conditions.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Rashid Khan not in the Afghanistan Test squad against India?
Is Rashid Khan available for the ODI series against India?
Yes, Rashid Khan is available for the three-match ODI series against India. He will strengthen the squad alongside other experienced players.
Who will lead the Afghanistan squads against India?
Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead both the Afghanistan Test and ODI squads against India.
What is the significance of the ODI series against India?
The ODI series holds added importance as it serves as preparation for both teams for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.