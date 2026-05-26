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HomeCitiesAfter Twisha Sharma Case, Lucknow Woman’s Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Demands

After Twisha Sharma Case, Lucknow Woman’s Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry Demands

A Lucknow woman’s death has sparked dowry murder allegations, with her family rejecting suicide claims and demanding justice.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 May 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Newlywed woman dies in Lucknow; family alleges murder over dowry.
  • Family claims groom's side demanded Rs 10 lakh and car.
  • Deceased grew distressed after marriage due to dowry harassment.

After the Twisha Sharma case in Bhopal, another suspicious death involving a newly married woman has surfaced in Lucknow, where the victim’s family has alleged murder over dowry demands and rejected claims of suicide. The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Shweta, was married to Thakurganj resident Bhupendra Pratap on November 22, 2025. According to her family, tensions began within days of the wedding, with the groom’s family allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh and a car. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Dowry Demand Allegations

Shweta’s father, Umesh Singh, alleged that his daughter was repeatedly harassed after marriage over dowry-related demands. He claimed the groom’s family sought Rs 10 lakh and a vehicle, which they were unable to provide.

According to the family, Shweta had become increasingly quiet and emotionally distressed in recent months. Her father said he remained in contact with her and noticed a visible change in her behaviour after the marriage.

The family said the last detailed conversation took place after Shweta’s mother was admitted to hospital. Soon afterwards, they received information about her death.

Also Read: Divorced Daughter Better Than Dead Daughter, Says SG As SC Hears Twisha Sharma Case

Family Rejects Suicide Claim

Rejecting the suicide angle, Shweta’s father has accused her in-laws of murdering his daughter and is demanding strict action against those responsible. Speaking emotionally, he said he wants justice and believes the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

Shweta’s brother Rahul Singh also backed the allegations made by the family and questioned the claims that she died by suicide.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have begun an investigation. Officials are currently examining all angles, including the allegations of dowry harassment and murder.

Also Read: CBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case, Re-Registers FIR Against Husband

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Twisha Sharma Case Shweta Lucknow Dowry Death Cases
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