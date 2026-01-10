IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Inches Closer To Never-Seen-Before Record

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, affectionately known as the "Hitman," is on the verge of a historic milestone that could redefine power-hitting standards of international cricket.

As India prepares for their 2026 campaign, starting with the ODI series against New Zealand on January 11, all eyes are on the veteran opener.

Currently standing at 648 international sixes, Rohit is just two strikes away from becoming the first player in the history of the game to breach the 650-sixes barrier.

Top 5 players with most sixes in international cricket:

Rohit Sharma (India): 648 Sixes

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 553 Sixes

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 476 Sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand): 398 Sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 383 Sixes

Legacy of Power and Precision

Rohit’s journey to the top of the six-hitting charts has been a testament to his evolution. While he was once seen as a touch-player, his promotion to the opening slot in 2013 transformed him into a "six-hitting machine."

Statistically, he has already surpassed legends like Chris Gayle (553 sixes) and Shahid Afridi (476 sixes). His ability to pick the length of the ball earlier than most allows him to play the pull shot with effortless grace, a trademark that has contributed significantly to his tally.

Key Milestones in Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Career

Rohit Sharma has consistently broken barriers across all formats, and his current standing is a reflection of his longevity and dominance:

Total International Sixes: 648 (Current)

ODI Sixes: 355 (Highest in the format, having recently surpassed Shahid Afridi's long-standing record of 351).

T20I Sixes: 205 (The first and only player to cross the 200-mark in the shortest format).

Test Sixes: 88 (A significant contributor to his overall tally, showcasing his aggressive intent even in the longest format).

2025 Form: Rohit enjoyed a spectacular 2025, leading India to a Champions Trophy title and finishing the year as the World No. 1 ODI batter.

The Road Ahead: 2026 and Beyond

The upcoming series against New Zealand serves as more than just a hunt for a record; it marks the beginning of Rohit’s "Mission 2027," as he sets his sights on leading India in the next ODI World Cup.

Despite retiring from T20Is and Test matches in 2025, his hunger for runs and maximums in the 50-over format remains undiminished.

Reaching 650 sixes will not just be a personal achievement for Rohit Sharma but a landmark moment for world cricket.