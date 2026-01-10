Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Inches Closer To Never-Seen-Before Record

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Inches Closer To Never-Seen-Before Record

Rohit Sharma has consistently broken barriers across all formats, and his current standing is a reflection of his longevity and dominance.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, affectionately known as the "Hitman," is on the verge of a historic milestone that could redefine power-hitting standards of international cricket.

As India prepares for their 2026 campaign, starting with the ODI series against New Zealand on January 11, all eyes are on the veteran opener.

Currently standing at 648 international sixes, Rohit is just two strikes away from becoming the first player in the history of the game to breach the 650-sixes barrier.

Top 5 players with most sixes in international cricket:

Rohit Sharma (India): 648 Sixes

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 553 Sixes

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 476 Sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand): 398 Sixes

Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 383 Sixes

Legacy of Power and Precision

Rohit’s journey to the top of the six-hitting charts has been a testament to his evolution. While he was once seen as a touch-player, his promotion to the opening slot in 2013 transformed him into a "six-hitting machine."

Statistically, he has already surpassed legends like Chris Gayle (553 sixes) and Shahid Afridi (476 sixes). His ability to pick the length of the ball earlier than most allows him to play the pull shot with effortless grace, a trademark that has contributed significantly to his tally.

Key Milestones in Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Career

Rohit Sharma has consistently broken barriers across all formats, and his current standing is a reflection of his longevity and dominance:

Total International Sixes: 648 (Current)

ODI Sixes: 355 (Highest in the format, having recently surpassed Shahid Afridi's long-standing record of 351).

T20I Sixes: 205 (The first and only player to cross the 200-mark in the shortest format).

Test Sixes: 88 (A significant contributor to his overall tally, showcasing his aggressive intent even in the longest format).

2025 Form: Rohit enjoyed a spectacular 2025, leading India to a Champions Trophy title and finishing the year as the World No. 1 ODI batter.

The Road Ahead: 2026 and Beyond

The upcoming series against New Zealand serves as more than just a hunt for a record; it marks the beginning of Rohit’s "Mission 2027," as he sets his sights on leading India in the next ODI World Cup.

Despite retiring from T20Is and Test matches in 2025, his hunger for runs and maximums in the 50-over format remains undiminished.

Reaching 650 sixes will not just be a personal achievement for Rohit Sharma but a landmark moment for world cricket. 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODI Series IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
India
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Cities
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget