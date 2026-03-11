Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport Injures Four Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

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A drone-related incident near Dubai International Airport has left four people injured, according to the Dubai Media Office. The development comes amid escalating regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Authorities confirmed that two drones fell in the vicinity of the airport earlier, prompting heightened security alerts across the area. Among the injured are two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian national. Officials said all four sustained minor injuries and were treated promptly. Flights at the airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, continue to operate normally despite the incident.

Drone Incident Near International Airport

Dubai authorities confirmed that two drones fell close to Dubai International Airport, triggering immediate security checks in the surrounding area. Emergency services responded quickly, and the injured individuals received medical attention for minor injuries.

Officials have not yet confirmed the origin of the drones. It remains unclear whether they were launched intentionally or fell due to other circumstances. However, the incident occurred against the backdrop of rising drone and missile activity across the Gulf region.

Security levels across the United Arab Emirates have been significantly raised. Air defence systems in the country have reportedly intercepted several drones and missiles over the past few hours as regional tensions intensify.

Despite the incident, airport authorities confirmed that operations at Dubai International Airport remain unaffected. Flights are continuing as scheduled, and there has been no major disruption to passenger services.

Rising Attacks Across the Gulf

The incident comes as Iran has reportedly intensified counter-attacks across several Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. Regional security forces have been on high alert following a series of missile and drone launches linked to the conflict.

In a separate incident, a drone attack reportedly caused a fire at the Ruwais refinery in Abu Dhabi, forcing authorities to temporarily halt operations at the facility. Emergency teams were deployed to contain the situation.

These attacks have continued since the conflict escalated on February 28, with hundreds of missiles and drones reportedly launched across the region. Many of these have been intercepted by advanced defence systems deployed by Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Dubai are monitoring the condition of the injured Indian national and coordinating assistance where required.

Indian authorities have also issued an advisory for citizens living in the UAE. Residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been urged to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Indian nationals requiring assistance have been advised to contact the Indian Embassy in Dubai (+971-4-3971222) or the embassy in Abu Dhabi (+971-2-4492700).