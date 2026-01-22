Gautam Gambhir vs Trolls: Ex-India Star's Blunt Tweet Silences Critics

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir vs Trolls: Ex-India Star's Blunt Tweet Silences Critics

In his post, Gambhir wrote that once the noise settles, the truth and logic behind a coach’s so-called “unlimited authority” would become clear.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been in the spotlight in recent days following India's first-ever home ODI series loss to New Zealand and the criticism that followed on social media.

Amid this backdrop, a post shared by Gambhir shortly after IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur went viral.

In IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, registered a 48-run win over New Zealand. The win was convincing, but it was Gambhir's social media activity after the match that drew more attention than the result itself.

Ahead of the match, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had shared a photograph of his meeting with Gambhir and showered praise on the India coach. Tharoor wrote that he had a candid conversation with his “old friend” Gambhir and described his role as one of the most demanding in the country.

Gambhir's reply sparks debate

Gautam Gambhir responded by thanking Tharoor but added a remark that quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

In his post, Gambhir wrote that once the noise settles, the truth and logic behind a coach’s so-called “unlimited authority” would become clear. He added that until then, he was amused at being pitted against his own people, whom he described as the very best.

More to follow...

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IND Vs NZ Gautam Gambhir News Shashi Tharoor IND Vs NZ 2nd T20
